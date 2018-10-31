Special protection for Nalaka de Silva

2018-10-31 02:15:49

Former DIG Nalaka de Silva, who is in remand custody in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate several VIPs, has been provided with special protection, a Prisons Department official said.

He said the DIG was being detained in a special cell at the Welikada Prison and that additional security personnel from the prison have also been deployed for his security.

The CID arrested the DIG last Thursday and remanded till November 7 by Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne. (Darshana Sanjeewa)