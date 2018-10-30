We'll take the struggle countrywide: UNP

2018-10-30 21:44:33

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said today the UNP and its allies will take this struggle to secure the people’s sovereignty countrywide.

He told who had gathered at the UNP-organised protest rally against the appointment of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister.

“Several parties want Parliament convened. House was prorogued to get away from the situation. We will not allow this for long. People have lost faith in the State system and they ask what is going to happen. People’s franchise and Parliament have been trampled. This is a question of people’s sovereignty, whether we are going to safeguard it or give it up. Political parties, civil society and religious groups want the people’s sovereignty upheld. This struggle will be taken countrywide and to Parliament while a majority of MPs have urged the Speaker to summon Parliament.

“We introduced the 19th amendment under the mandate we received. We established independent commissions, ensured media freedom and created a situation for the people to live without fear. The essence of it is the sovereignty of Parliament and democracy. People excise their franchise because of Parliament. We will go on with the struggle to safeguard these rights. However President Sirisena threw this mandate out of the window, put Parliament to a side and is trying to take over executive powers. We are against that move and we won’t allow it. We are now committed to ensuring the democratic rights of the people. They expected they will do everything by Monday and we will be quiet. However we have made Temple Trees a symbol of democracy where people will organize themselves to win at the risk to their lives.

“The three main political parties together with other parties and civil society groups fielded a common candidate for the 2015 presidential elections to struggle for democracy. Several ministers in the previous government of Mahinda Rajapaksa and others joined us. Following a proposal by former President Chandrika Kumaratunga and JVP we nominated incumbent President Maithripala Sirisena as the common candidate. We in the UNP approved that proposal at its convention. We were committed to establishing democracy. Some of us went into jail and sacrificed out lives for the sake of democracy. We fought with our tears and sweat. Common candidate Maithripala Sirisena was elected president in January 8, 2015. I became the Prime Minister. We were appointed with the mandate of all the people of Sri Lanka and not by the blessins of an individual. This was a mandate to ensure democracy,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said.

UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa also called the people for a struggle to win their rights. "We can win this struggle and then we can build houses, distribute lands for the poor and implement Enterprise Sri Lanka. One we win we can build houses, distribute land and give freedom to people. I am prepared to die on the road to ensure democracy like my father who did the same,” he said

Minister Sarath Fonseka alleged that there was a move to arrest him said he was not afraid to go into prison again. “They say they put me to prison. Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa put me into prison once. The President is trying to do the same. What is Sirisena for a man who confronted the Rajapaksas,” he asked.

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said 120 MPs have sent a letter asking the Speaker to summon Parliament. (Yohan Perera)