UK Minister concerned by ongoing political developments in SL

Minister for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field said he was concerned by ongoing political developments in Sri Lanka and was following this fast-moving situation closely.
“Once again, I call upon all parties to uphold the constitution and due political and legal process,” he said.
“I urge President Sirisena, in consultation with the Speaker, to reconvene the parliament immediately in order to give the democratically elected representatives of the Sri Lankan people their voice at this time,” he said.
He said the UK, as a friend of Sri Lanka, remained committed to working with international partners and alongside the Sri Lankan government and people to support democracy, human rights, and reconciliation.
ConcernedCitizen Tuesday, 30 October 2018 20:47
One PM recognised internationally and rejected at home. One partially accepted at home but rejected internationally. This is a mess.
Reply : 3 32
ali Tuesday, 30 October 2018 20:48
Is the President playing the violin while the country is burning??
Reply : 7 33
Mm Tuesday, 30 October 2018 21:19
Life goes on for us normal people and we have to work to earn a living. Let them do what they want. Ranil is like a cry baby running to outsiders
Reply : 28 13
