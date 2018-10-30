Change in Govt - People slept well so did I: Ven. Galaboda Gnanaissara

2018-10-30 22:58:56

Commenting on the present political change, Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple's Chief Incumbent the Ven. Galboda Gnanissara Thera said if a majority of the people opposed it they should have risen against it but instead the people slept well and so did he.

He told the media after blessing the newly appointed Education and Higher Education Minister Wijedasa Rajapakshe that the people wanted it to happen.

“They did not protest and curse the government because they must have accepted it. People would have shouted and protested if they were against it. None who voted had cried or lit any lamps,” the monk said.

Answering a question raised by a journalist he said did not know who is or is not the Prime Minister.

“But I know President Maithripala Sirisena is there. People should understand what the president said when he was addressing the nation. Breaking the people’s trust led the country into the current situation,” the monk said.

"Even, I advised MP Namal Rajapaksa when he visited the temple, that he should know the best persons with whom he should associate with and how to work wisely while safeguarding the people’s trust," he said and added that according to Buddha’s word -“Vishwasa Parama Gnathi”, that trust was everything and this applied across differences in race, caste, politics, religion or country. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)