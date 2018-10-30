Change in premiership - Upsets countries indifferent to polls delay: Dullas

2018-10-30 19:31:31

It is deplorable to find the foreign countries and organisations, which remained silent about the delay in holding elections appearing concerned about the change of premiership, MP Dullas Alahapperuma said today.

He told a news briefing that the US State Department and the European Union (EU) had failed to issue a single statement about the delay in holding provincial council elections.

“The elections for six of the nine PCs had not been held but the US which remained indifferent to this violation of democratic right of the people are today urging us to reconvene parliament which is unacceptable. The removal of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the prorogation of parliament were done under the Constitution,” the MP said.

He said Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has called for a party leaders meeting on Tuesday and said it was unethical and illegal.

Commenting on reducing the security provided to UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe he said it was a wrong move.

“We believe there are some supporters of MP Sajith Premadasa who are against Mr. Wickremesinghe. Therefore, IGP Pujith Jayasundara should take responsibility for his security,” the MP said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)