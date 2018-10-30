Subscribe

12 Ministry Secretaries appointed

2018-10-30 18:45:55
The secretaries to twelve ministries were appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon.


The new Ministry Secretaries appointed are as follows;

Hemasiri Fernando

 Secretary to the Ministry of Defence

Dr. D. M. R. B. Dissanayake

 Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment

R. P. Ariyasinghe

 Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

L.P. Jayampathy

 Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping

K.D.S. Ruwanchandra

 Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture

Dr. B. B. S. Batagoda

 Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy

Padmasiri Jayamanna

 Secretary to the Ministry of Education and High Education

H.T. Kamal Padmasiri

 Secretary to the Ministry of Provincial Councils, Local Government and Sports

V. Sivagnanasothi

 Secretary to the Ministry of Rehabilitation, Resettlement, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs

M.M.P.K. Mayadunne

 Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs

Ms. S.M.Mohamed

 Secretary to the Ministry of Upcountry New Villages, Infrastructure Facilities and Community Development

S. Hettiarachchi

 Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife

 

 

 

