12 Ministry Secretaries appointed

The secretaries to twelve ministries were appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon.
The new Ministry Secretaries appointed are as follows;
|
Hemasiri Fernando
|Secretary to the Ministry of Defence
|
Dr. D. M. R. B. Dissanayake
|Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment
|
R. P. Ariyasinghe
|Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|
L.P. Jayampathy
|Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping
|
K.D.S. Ruwanchandra
|Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture
|
Dr. B. B. S. Batagoda
|Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy
|
Padmasiri Jayamanna
|Secretary to the Ministry of Education and High Education
|
H.T. Kamal Padmasiri
|Secretary to the Ministry of Provincial Councils, Local Government and Sports
|
V. Sivagnanasothi
|Secretary to the Ministry of Rehabilitation, Resettlement, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs
|
M.M.P.K. Mayadunne
|Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs
|
Ms. S.M.Mohamed
|Secretary to the Ministry of Upcountry New Villages, Infrastructure Facilities and Community Development
|
S. Hettiarachchi
|Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife
