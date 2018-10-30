Subscribe

Dunesh Gankanda appointed State Minister of Environment

2018-10-30 18:35:10
18
3237

UNP MP Dunesh Gankanda was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena as the State Minister of Environment of the new Cabinet.

  Comments - 18

  • Raffa Odds Tuesday, 30 October 2018 18:49

    Final rate please???

    Reply : 4       34

    sandy Tuesday, 30 October 2018 18:51

    Prostitutes... That's all I can say. Poor people voting for them and they are cross over for their benefits only. Shame on you.

    Reply : 6       42

    Ganesh Tuesday, 30 October 2018 18:58

    Why is this post for a week or ten days ? This is what Gotapaya has not either wanted or taken if not he would have jumped and grabbed

    Reply : 4       29

    SorrySENA Tuesday, 30 October 2018 18:59

    500 Million deal is works out

    Reply : 3       26

    vithura Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:00

    Must surely be an appointment done entirely 'scientifically', MS knows the voters are so dumb with fleeting memory!

    Reply : 2       26

    bill Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:02

    The man who had tried to out do Mike Tyson by biting the nose of a guy sometime back now had resorted to the worlds oldest profession.

    Reply : 5       23

    64x64

    Mm Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:41

    Bill, even Rajitha knows the oldest profession

    Reply : 8       4

    Sanoj Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:05

    He has acted in the best interests of the country. Let's applaud his selfless action

    Reply : 26       22

    64x64

    The Liberal Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:35

    It took me a while to get your sarcasm. Haha...good one!

    Reply : 2       16

    Johan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:07

    president is very busy to catch one sprat from UNP everyday and giving portfolio.What a shameI not think any president of other countries will do same.

    Reply : 4       31

    Jan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:18

    What does this guy know about the environment??

    Reply : 2       13

    Max Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:18

    Even the so called "save democracy" rally could not resist him it seems!

    Reply : 1       9

    Liberal One Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:27

    I'm fully against torturing yahapalana fan boys like this. They had like a ounce of hope after hearing the chest beating talk of Champika Ranawaka who is conspiring to side step sajith and take UNP leadership after Ranil.

    Reply : 0       6

    Sunil Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:30

    This is an act of treason and another illegitimate appointment...

    Reply : 2       10

    Sarath Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:31

    shameless shit! next time you contest we will give you our answer!

    Reply : 2       10

    Silva Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:33

    All the criminals who sell our votes to this illegitimate government are committing an act of treason and betraying the voters. Do not vote for these criminals ever again.

    Reply : 2       8

    Harith Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:53

    MR is only looking at the wife

    Reply : 2       13

    Chux Tuesday, 30 October 2018 21:09

    Disgrace disgrace you sold the values of our nation

    Reply : 0       0

