Dunesh Gankanda appointed State Minister of Environment

UNP MP Dunesh Gankanda was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena as the State Minister of Environment of the new Cabinet.
Raffa Odds Tuesday, 30 October 2018 18:49
Final rate please???
Reply : 4 34
sandy Tuesday, 30 October 2018 18:51
Prostitutes... That's all I can say. Poor people voting for them and they are cross over for their benefits only. Shame on you.
Reply : 6 42
Ganesh Tuesday, 30 October 2018 18:58
Why is this post for a week or ten days ? This is what Gotapaya has not either wanted or taken if not he would have jumped and grabbed
Reply : 4 29
SorrySENA Tuesday, 30 October 2018 18:59
500 Million deal is works out
Reply : 3 26
vithura Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:00
Must surely be an appointment done entirely 'scientifically', MS knows the voters are so dumb with fleeting memory!
Reply : 2 26
bill Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:02
The man who had tried to out do Mike Tyson by biting the nose of a guy sometime back now had resorted to the worlds oldest profession.
Reply : 5 23
Sanoj Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:05
He has acted in the best interests of the country. Let's applaud his selfless action
Reply : 26 22
The Liberal Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:35
It took me a while to get your sarcasm. Haha...good one!
Reply : 2 16
Johan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:07
president is very busy to catch one sprat from UNP everyday and giving portfolio.What a shameI not think any president of other countries will do same.
Reply : 4 31
Jan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:18
What does this guy know about the environment??
Reply : 2 13
Max Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:18
Even the so called "save democracy" rally could not resist him it seems!
Reply : 1 9
Liberal One Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:27
I'm fully against torturing yahapalana fan boys like this. They had like a ounce of hope after hearing the chest beating talk of Champika Ranawaka who is conspiring to side step sajith and take UNP leadership after Ranil.
Reply : 0 6
Sunil Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:30
This is an act of treason and another illegitimate appointment...
Reply : 2 10
Sarath Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:31
shameless shit! next time you contest we will give you our answer!
Reply : 2 10
Silva Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:33
All the criminals who sell our votes to this illegitimate government are committing an act of treason and betraying the voters. Do not vote for these criminals ever again.
Reply : 2 8
Harith Tuesday, 30 October 2018 19:53
MR is only looking at the wife
Reply : 2 13
Chux Tuesday, 30 October 2018 21:09
Disgrace disgrace you sold the values of our nation
Reply : 0 0
