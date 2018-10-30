Opp. Leader Post was not discussed with MR: Sampanthan

2018-10-30 17:45:55

The post of Opposition Leader was not discussed during the meeting held between Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Leader R. Sampanthan and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the TNA said today.

In a statement, it said Mr. Sampanthan met Mr. Rajapaksa on the request of the latter at his residence at Wijerama Mawatha in Colombo 07.

“Mr. Sampanthan did not meet Mr. Rajapaksha in any other capacity. No matter was discussed at this meeting pertaining to the post of the Leader of the Opposition. Any statement to that effect is deliberately false,” the party said.