Now EU urges Prez to reconvene Parliament

A day after the US called on President Maithripala Sirisena to immediately reconvene Parliament, the European Union (EU) said the President should allow the immediate reconvening of Parliament.

This was expressed by Maja Kocijančič, Spokesperson of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Division.

In a statement on Monday, she said the sudden deterioration of the situation in Sri Lanka over the weekend puts the country at risk of instability and unrest.

She said, along with other key international partners of Sri Lanka, EU Ambassador met on Monday with President Maithripala Sirisena to express EU’s expectation that a solution respectful of Sri Lanka's constitution would be found quickly.

“To this end, it is important that the President allows the immediate reconvening of the Parliament so that the elected representatives of the Sri Lankan people can fulfil their duties. In the current context of tensions and uncertainties, it is of utmost importance that violence and provocation are avoided and that law enforcement agencies act with restraint. The EU expects Sri Lanka to pursue its positive path towards reconciliation and democracy for the full benefit of the Sri Lankan people,” she said.