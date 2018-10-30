Now EU urges Prez to reconvene Parliament

A day after the US called on President Maithripala Sirisena to immediately reconvene Parliament, the European Union (EU) said the President should allow the immediate reconvening of Parliament.
This was expressed by Maja Kocijančič, Spokesperson of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Division.
In a statement on Monday, she said the sudden deterioration of the situation in Sri Lanka over the weekend puts the country at risk of instability and unrest.
She said, along with other key international partners of Sri Lanka, EU Ambassador met on Monday with President Maithripala Sirisena to express EU’s expectation that a solution respectful of Sri Lanka's constitution would be found quickly.
“To this end, it is important that the President allows the immediate reconvening of the Parliament so that the elected representatives of the Sri Lankan people can fulfil their duties. In the current context of tensions and uncertainties, it is of utmost importance that violence and provocation are avoided and that law enforcement agencies act with restraint. The EU expects Sri Lanka to pursue its positive path towards reconciliation and democracy for the full benefit of the Sri Lankan people,” she said.
Lokusalli Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:17
The EU cannot keep their own house in order , The EU is falling apart ,so they're happy to watch other people's problems
Reply : 61 19
bill Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:18
Looks like the Presidents explanation to the diplomatic community last night had fallen to deaf ears.
Reply : 7 53
BuffaloaCitizen Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:20
Since receiving independence, the southern monkeys have slowly and surely destroyed the fabric of this nation. It is not a wonder the Jaffna Tamils who are a disciplined society asked for separation from these maniacs. Today, this country is highly indebted to China and has become a prostitute to the beck and call of all powerful nations in the world... all due to absolute incompetence unprofessionalism
Reply : 4 17
saman Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:22
EU can play the music. Unfortunately, the dancer has now been deposed of!
Reply : 26 12
rohantha Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:28
So it seems no effect on President;s explanation or justification.
Reply : 1 28
rohantha Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:29
Next will be No GPS
Reply : 4 26
Foo Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:55
Oh, the bargaining chip. Economy didn’t do any better even after RW got it back. So it doesn’t matter if we lose it again.
Reply : 5 3
Sri Lankan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:32
Why can't the EU and the US mind their own business.They have done much worse atrocities and are in no position to order other countries.
Reply : 10 4
Graham Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:32
We cannot dance to your tune
Reply : 34 9
Raj Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:44
You do know this that most of the tourists in Sri Lanka is from EU right
Reply : 4 12
jayk Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:55
As per above comments that no western countries should intervene or pass their comments about the current crisis of SL.If so SL leaders should behave in a manner that other countries learn something good. but what have you guys done....?????
Reply : 3 6
karthik Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:57
No pint in telling the President. This should be told to MR and our Prfessor GL.
Reply : 3 6
