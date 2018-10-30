UNP protest: several roads closed

Several roads leading to Kollupitiya including the Green path were closed temporarily due to the United National Party (UNP) protest which is being held near the Temple Trees in Kollupitiya, police said.
ANTON Tuesday, 30 October 2018 15:49
UNP DID NOT OPEN ANY NEW ROADS AND NOW THEY HAVE STARED CLOSING THEM.
Ram Tuesday, 30 October 2018 16:21
whats the point...constitution in Sinhala says that PM can be removed and English version states that it cannot....Sinhala prevails over English... Case closed. Match over
Wipula Tuesday, 30 October 2018 16:47
Yes, Court orders were got to stop demonstrations and all roads were closed. .Yamapalanaya started.
Robert Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:06
The match is started now for so called Sinhala-buddhist patriots. Go visit Galle Face Green and open your eyes for the true facts. Already Chinese are dominating half of the city and I feel sad for sinhala-buddhist and where they will end up. They will be the no.1 fools forever. They have to find shelter in neighbouring countries in few years to go. Good Luck for Sri Lankans
666 Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:15
Court Order. Now a (In)dependent judiciary??
