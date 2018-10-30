UNP protest: several roads closed

Robert Tuesday, 30 October 2018 17:06

The match is started now for so called Sinhala-buddhist patriots. Go visit Galle Face Green and open your eyes for the true facts. Already Chinese are dominating half of the city and I feel sad for sinhala-buddhist and where they will end up. They will be the no.1 fools forever. They have to find shelter in neighbouring countries in few years to go. Good Luck for Sri Lankans

Reply : 1 4