Subscribe

B’gamuwa tragedy: Lady doctor granted bail

2018-10-30 13:41:31
6
6367

The lady doctor -- who was involved in the Boralesgamuwa tragedy where a Police Inspector was killed and his wife and two children badly injured -- was granted bail by the Gangodawila Magistrate today. 

  Recommended Articles

MR appointed Finance and Economic Affairs Minister

Prime Minister Mahin...

MP Arjuna released on bail, MSD Officer Remanded

Former Petroleum Min...

Let Stability Be Restored - EDITORIAL

On late October 26, ...

Prez utters unbelievable stories to cover up his fault: RW

President Maithripal...

RW’s security reduced from 1,008 to 10

The security detail ...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 6

  • Jaliya Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:14

    This woman is on a wheelchair as if she was the accident victim. Fake neck brace and sad look to attract sympathy. This is a type of a medical worm who can accidentally prescribe prostate balm for your afternoon migraines.

    Reply : 9       58

    64x64

    Potta Harry Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:39

    She will get discharged from hospital right away.

    Reply : 4       15

    Mali Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:32

    These professionals are supposed to advise patients not to indulge in alcohol, smoking which they themselves are addicted to. What an example? ????

    Reply : 4       19

    Iamafraid Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:37

    Now all the criminals will get bail

    Reply : 6       24

    Lal Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:39

    Her parents are heads of govt hospitals. Nepotism goes beyond politics in SL

    Reply : 4       28

    Piranha Tuesday, 30 October 2018 15:17

    All the criminals will be releasesd now since the King of criminals is the PM

    Reply : 4       8

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty