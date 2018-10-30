B’gamuwa tragedy: Lady doctor granted bail

The lady doctor -- who was involved in the Boralesgamuwa tragedy where a Police Inspector was killed and his wife and two children badly injured -- was granted bail by the Gangodawila Magistrate today.
Jaliya Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:14
This woman is on a wheelchair as if she was the accident victim. Fake neck brace and sad look to attract sympathy. This is a type of a medical worm who can accidentally prescribe prostate balm for your afternoon migraines.
Potta Harry Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:39
She will get discharged from hospital right away.
Mali Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:32
These professionals are supposed to advise patients not to indulge in alcohol, smoking which they themselves are addicted to. What an example? ????
Iamafraid Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:37
Now all the criminals will get bail
Lal Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:39
Her parents are heads of govt hospitals. Nepotism goes beyond politics in SL
Piranha Tuesday, 30 October 2018 15:17
All the criminals will be releasesd now since the King of criminals is the PM
