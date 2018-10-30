UNP protest against MR’s premiership commences

2018-10-30 13:35:40

The protest organised by the United National Party (UNP) against the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister commenced in Colombo a short while ago.

The supporters would gather at the Liberty Roundabout in Kollupitiya pledging their support to UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe. Heavy traffic was reported at the Liberty Roundabout. (DS)

Pix by Nisal Baduge