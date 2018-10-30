UNP protest against MR’s premiership commences

The protest organised by the United National Party (UNP) against the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister commenced in Colombo a short while ago.
The supporters would gather at the Liberty Roundabout in Kollupitiya pledging their support to UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe. Heavy traffic was reported at the Liberty Roundabout. (DS)
Pix by Nisal Baduge
Max Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:00
Or they want to replace ranil with sajith?
Reply : 8 35
Ram Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:15
In the recent past courts failed to stop protest rallies. Today no turn out as the rally is stopped by court.
Reply : 10 28
Ram Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:19
Jobless fellows....i feel so sorry for the school children
Reply : 21 28
upali Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:33
Relatively a small crowd. Why waste resources of rallying around disrupting pub;ic lifr? They cam take a ruling from judiciary if the appointment is unconstitutional.
Reply : 8 15
Independant Tuesday, 30 October 2018 15:17
5,000 k wath mnissu nahane
Reply : 0 5
