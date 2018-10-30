Reconvene Parliament: Speaker makes ‘kind request’ to Prez

2018-10-30 12:38:42

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had made a ‘kind request’ to President Maithripala Sirisena to reconvene Parliament to “prevent the country from falling into a crisis.”

He had written to the President following requests made by the United National Party (UNP), Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) to safeguard the privileges and rights of the MPs and establish a majority in Parliament.

The Speaker in his letter to the President states that he could not believe that a person like him who got a mandate for democracy and Yahapalanaya had prorogued Parliament for 18 days.