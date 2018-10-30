Reconvene Parliament: Speaker makes ‘kind request’ to Prez

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had made a ‘kind request’ to President Maithripala Sirisena to reconvene Parliament to “prevent the country from falling into a crisis.”
He had written to the President following requests made by the United National Party (UNP), Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) to safeguard the privileges and rights of the MPs and establish a majority in Parliament.
The Speaker in his letter to the President states that he could not believe that a person like him who got a mandate for democracy and Yahapalanaya had prorogued Parliament for 18 days.
For your kind attention Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:52
Hon President, please try to understand the present country' situation. Private companies are going to incur heavy losses due to this political upheaval. Please settle this issue as soon as possible.
Reply : 10 66
Scooby Doo Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:09
President is just a Robo now. He will act according to his master.
Reply : 9 57
Mickey Mouse Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:23
The robot is Karu J. The letter is his masters' voice speaking. His masters- RW, Western Countries and the NGO brigade. What a sorry figure as the Speaker
Reply : 60 20
johan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:41
Do not compare robots to human beings.Robots are very smart and they will not gossip here and there talks less do everything in order.Yahapalana leaders and the MR regime has made SL a laughing stock locally and internationally.This will go to the guinness record in time to come
Reply : 2 22
upali Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:48
Private companies started to experience a downfall with the formationof YAHAPALANAYA . This action is toreserrect the situation.
Reply : 29 9
idroos Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:31
Y the hell a kind request This his duty to impose on the president .Speaker is the Chief Executive of the chamber
Reply : 0 5
Mandy Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:54
Is it a matter of wonder that he who has a long line of betrayals, will not think twice of betraying parliament. Hon. Speaker kindly grow up.
Reply : 4 41
Royce Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:55
Can thet bribe the speaker too?
Reply : 4 33
Wije Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:01
Ranil writes the letter and sends. Karu J being the loyal stooge signs and sends it to President.
Reply : 53 18
John Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:02
Aiyo! He is not acting as a Speaker should but as a loyal UNPer
Reply : 54 19
Ravi Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:15
John@before comment hope you understand the constitution in country. Otherwise SL become a lawless state soon.
Reply : 5 12
John Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:39
Yes. The Speaker should understand the constitution first before acting like a UNP MP
Reply : 6 1
Fuel Formula Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:05
MPs will only vote for money and their well-being. It will never reflect what people want. Hold provincial council election immediately to see the opinion of people.
Reply : 6 28
Citizen22 Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:18
We do not see any crisis in the country as highlighted in your letter. The only crisis appears to be taking place at temple trees.
Reply : 28 12
Jayasuriya Tuesday, 30 October 2018 15:13
You will understand the crisis if MR is removed in same way and you will also rally. Idiot.
Reply : 0 0
Gar Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:19
Agree with the speaker. The useless president Maithiri does not have call the parliament soon to see the results. This Sirisena is playing with playing with people who voted for him and he will be at home soon.
Reply : 4 27
Tharanga Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:23
Where were you when parliament appointing an illegal opposition leader? Postponing Local council election. Postponing Provincial council election.
Reply : 22 15
Goiya Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:37
Karu J is also like his masters the Western countries. an absolute hypocrite. His democratic and yahapalanaya talk was apparent when RW was riding rough shod over parliament. He like a loyal acolyte allowed everything RW wanted done. When RW smuggled in an entire bill to postpone elections in the guise of amending another bill, this big talking democracy advocate did not sound even a whimper of objection.
Reply : 19 7
Fareed Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:18
Democracy is Western, you have no choice. They are the ones making rules.
Reply : 2 5
ck Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:39
it is so pathetic to see how these civilians justify an unconstitutional act of the president. Grow up people. it is not about RW, MR or MS. Constitution is purely there to protect the country, democracy and rights of its citizens. Just because we like MR and we dislike RW, we can'it justify any constitutional violations. Today you justify this unruly behavior simply because you hate RW, but in the same way they will violate all other laws in the country simply because majority of our selfish parliamentarians who sell their dignity (if they had any) for money and/or civilians who accept what they did. Whether it is MR, MS or RW, none of them should be allowed to violate the constitution of the country.
Reply : 4 28
PK Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:50
All these objective civic conscious people who have woken up all of a sudden were silent when D.M. Jayaratne was removed and Ranil was appointed. They were silent when Mohan Peiris was removed as CJ without adhering to any constitutional provision or procedure. They were silent when RW kept on postponing local government and PC polls. They were silent when RW smuggled provisions to postpone polls as amendments to another bill. Now all of a sudden these good hearted citizens, the NGO activists and their paymasters the Western diplomats have woken from their slumber.
Reply : 21 7
Tomiya Tuesday, 30 October 2018 13:41
My dearest RW. I will do anything to serve you. This is your loyal servant KJ.
Reply : 20 9
fareed Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:21
he is the speaker and knows his responsibilities.
Reply : 2 10
Malini Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:26
Global ancient profession typical to the sort of HoS' who has been there since 94 effective again. Situation demands a Prez election.
Reply : 0 1
Pradeepan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:53
Now it should be ok to do it, since he asked nicely without personal attacks. I hope the numbers are ready as promised. Keep the cabinet small, 30 or less if you can. Then take Sri Lanka forward as you did during the Golden Years after the war. Beautiful Colombo, economic growth, visible rising of people from poverty to middle class.
Reply : 1 1
Ruban Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:54
The President of Sri Lanka has to follow constitution of country to appoint Prime Ministry . International Community is looking at us and created perception that Sri lanka is land to be unexpected. Building good reputation of country is not easy task but this types of action can bring the country very bad situation in the world.
Reply : 0 3
Lynton Perera Tuesday, 30 October 2018 15:00
Something I have noticed about KJ is the importance and reverence he shows to the so called Jaatyantara Prajawa (international Community) who are nothing but the former colonial masters. Even in this letter he does it. In almost every public speech he delivers he makes such servility by saying how we should appear good in the eyes of these colonial master who now call themselves the IJ. This is a typical trait of the English speaking upper middle class of this country - the continuation of the brown sahibs. Probably this stems from some deep inferiority complex they have.
Reply : 2 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.