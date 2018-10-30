LKR hits record low

The Sri Lankan Rupee against US Dollar today hit a record low with selling price surpassing the 175.
The current selling price is 175.56 against the US Dollar while the buying rate is recorded as 171.67.
JOHN FRAZER Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:49
No wonder Ruppie will fall before end if the year we predict it will hit 181.00 markIf the new govt goes on spending spree by barrowing it will hit 200.00 end of next year
