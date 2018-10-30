President tells diplomats he acted according to the constitution

2018-10-30 11:25:22

President Maithripala Sirisena briefing foreign diplomats at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday had emphasized that new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed according to the powers vested in him in the constitution, the President’s office said.

During the meeting the President explained to the diplomats regarding the conflicting grounds that existed within the previous government, which led to the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat, to apprise foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners regarding the prevailing political situation of the country.

The new government is expected to further strengthen the existing ties with the countries in the world in keeping with the non-aligned policy, the President said.

He also requested the cooperation and assistance of all the countries for the development activities of the government.

Several diplomats expressing their views said that they wish Sri Lanka would adhere to the constitution of the country and will conduct the activities in a manner that would assure law and order in the country.

The President also said that the expectation of the new government is to ensure and take forward the measures taken to strengthen democracy, human rights, media freedom, peace and reconciliation among all the communities.

All the Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Sri Lanka participated in this meeting and Ministers Sarath Amunugama and Mahinda Samarasinghe and former minister Prof.G.L. Peiris also attended this meeting.