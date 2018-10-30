Injunction Order over UNP protest

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued an Injunction Order preventing UNP protesters from inconveniencing the public.
The order also barred the protestors entering State institutions.
James Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:30
All rules now? All these days Joint Opp had enough freedom to protest anywhere but now UNP cant? Sad.
Hodha Hitha Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:31
Last 3 years we didn't see such a court orders
Steff Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:40
That is why UNP was sent home. Sri Lanka needs a tough Leader!
mk Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:43
Thats because the JO got permission before they organised the protest, also the UNP did get court orders against other protests by unions, disabled soldiers and students. read up before you comment
Siyarata Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:39
Thank you very much to the honourable judiciary
Horapolice Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:39
There in it lies the problems with UNP. Gutless and helpless to take or any action.
Arnold Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:43
Welcome to Somalia!
Yahiya Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:44
Who is the Judge?
Eds Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:27
The same one who gave injunction orders when disabled soldiers protested and JO protested outside the Bribery Comm
priyatharshan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:46
For the past 3 years the JO was inconveniencing the public and no one bats an eye, when a protest happens for a valid reason everyone loses it .......... Law and Order and Justice department all human after all..........
shame Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:47
When GOMA engage in strike, the suffering patients go through severe inconvenience.
buwa Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:48
GMOA why don't you start your protests again...Welcome to new yahapalanaya..... Obata dan Saneepada...
jayantha Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:51
It seems dictatorship is On the way.
Lankan Tuesday, 30 October 2018 12:55
What else would you expect when It all started with hijacking the will of the people so it is going to only get worse... More to come wait and see. Back to the future with vengeance... You're watching the tail end of the Sri Lanka we know. We the foolish public will never learn. We reap what we sow!
roville Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:07
the past three years MR's party inconvenienced the public, no one issued orders,,,, this is unfiar, and illegal,
Sally Tuesday, 30 October 2018 14:21
Please do not inconvenience the innocent public. Dont follow the path of those ruffians,crooks and murders. Change strategy and attack the Hora Raja Agents by not dealing or buying stuff from their institutes.
