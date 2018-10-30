Mattegoda state bank robbery: Rs. 58.6 mn cash, jewellery recovered

2018-10-30 10:38:31

Four suspects had been arrested by the Mount Lavinia Police this morning along with Rs. 9.3 million in cash and Rs. 49.3 million worth jewellery, which was stolen from a state bank in Mattegoda last Friday, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

He said three suspects were arrested by a special team of the Mount Lavinia Division Police over the robbery while another was arrested for aiding and abetting the suspects.

They were identified as residents of Padukka.

The cash and jewellery were recovered from one of the suspect’s house where it was buried.

Three gunmen who had entered into the bank on Friday (26) afternoon had escaped with cash and jewellery. The bank’s CCTV camera storage system (DVR) was removed by the robbers before fleeing the scene.

SP Gunasekera said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested for throwing the DVR unit in the Kelani River. (Darshana Sanjeewa)