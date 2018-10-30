Security details of ex-ministers to be reduced

2018-10-30 09:38:30

The security details of all former ministers would be reduced to the security provided to a parliamentarian on the instruction of IGP Pujith Jayasundara, police said.

Yesterday, the security detail of UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was pruned to 10 personnel from 1,008 on the directions of the IGP.

The 10-member security detail of Mr Wickremesinghe would be comprised only of the Ministerial Security Division (MSD) members from now on. (Darshan Sanjeewa)