UNP to hold demo at Liberty Roundabout today

2018-10-30 09:07:43

The UNP will hold a demonstration at the Liberty Roundabout in Kollupitiya at 12 noon today against the unconstitutional appointment of a new prime minister, party’s General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told a media briefing held at Temple Trees yesterday.

“We will show our strength and prove that we have a massive majority in Parliament," he said.

Mr. Kariyawasam said some SLFP and even SLPP members were prepared to support Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and will join the UNP shortly.

Referring to reports that a new Cabinet would be sworn in, he said he and the others were still ministers. “Our government remains and is the real government,” Mr. Kariyawasam said.