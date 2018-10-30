Prez says PC Polls will be held soon

2018-10-30 07:19:14

The new government will take steps to hold provincial council elections as early as possible, President Mithripala Sirisena said and that he would discuss this matter with the Election Commission soon.

He said holding the much delayed PC polls would be another step forward by the government to strengthen democracy and protect the franchise of the people.

Addressing the government’s ‘Wap Magu' ceremony at the Sandagirigoda paddy field at Tissamaharama yesterday the President said officials of the six PCs were without direction and guidance right now owing to the absence of political leadership.

“The government is keen to find solutions to the grievances of people in the North. Those who were in the government during the past three and half years failed to find solutions to them. Finding a solution to the housing problem in the North was restricted only to Cabinet discussions," he said.

The government was committed to achieving a robust economy while providing relief to the people. At the same time the government was also committed to protecting national interests. (Sandun A Jayasekera)