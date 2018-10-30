Subscribe

Hold party leaders meeting: Kiriella tells Speaker

2018-10-30 03:53:57
House Leader Lakshman Kiriella said yesterday he requested Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to summon a party leaders meeting to discuss the convening of Parliament without further delay.

He told Daily Mirror that he had asked for the business committee meeting commonly called the party leaders meeting to be held at 10.00 am today and highlighted the fact that though President Maithripala Sirisena had prorogued Parliament; it had been done without consulting the Speaker. (Kelum Bandara)

 

