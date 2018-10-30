Countrywide fuel distribution will be restored by Wednesday: CPPBOA

2018-10-30 01:50:25

The Ceylon Petroleum Private Bowser Owners' Association (CPPBOA) yesterday said the countrywide the fuel supply would come to normal by Wednesday (31) evening.

The countrywide fuel distribution had come to standstill following the killing of a 34-year old man and injuring two others when one of the bodyguards of former Petroleum minister Ranatunga opened fire at a group of protesters at the CPC premises when the former Minister arrived on Sunday evening.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror CPPBOA Secretary Shantha Silva said the CPC had started issuing fuel yesterday at 6.00 p.m.

“Fuel bowsers were issued with fuel stocks as much as we could by yesterday. Remaining ordered stocks would be issued from tomorrow morning,” Mr Silva said.

Usually, fuel orders were placed two days before the finishing of the existing fuel stocks at filling stations.

In this situation, as the orders were placed, fuel had not been issued by the CPC due to the Trade Union strike which launched following a shooting incident at a group of protesters at the CPC on Sunday evening, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Trade Union Collective had called off their strike yesterday following the arrest of former Petroleum Resources Development Minister Arjuna Ranatunga.

Its Convener D.J. Rajakaruna said employees had immediately resumed work to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel. However, he stated that there would be a delay in supplies as only 30 bowsers could be handled per hour. “Fuel supplies should be back to normal by tomorrow despite a slight delay.” Mr. Rajakaruna said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama and Indika Sri Aravinda)