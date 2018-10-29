Changes in SL are internal affairs: China

2018-10-29 21:00:49

China on Monday said the changes in Sri Lanka are internal affairs and it believes that the Sri Lankan Government, political parties and people have enough wisdom to deal with the internal situation, the NDTV reported.

Asked about China's stand on the current political crisis in Sri Lanka considering that Beijing has made huge investments in the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang has said China is following the crisis closely.

"China and Sri Lanka are friendly neighbours. We are closely following the changes in the situation in Sri Lanka. The changes in Sri Lanka are internal affairs. We believe the Sri Lankan Government, political parties and people have enough wisdom to deal with the internal situation," he said.

China, he said will always follow the principle of non-interference in internal affairs of other countries.

On question about the Chinese Ambassador in Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan meeting both Mr Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe, Mr Lu said "we have maintained communication with relevant political parties in Sri Lanka. Chinese Ambassador met respectively Wickremesinghe and the new Prime Minister and exchanged views on bilateral relations with the two,"

The reference Mr Rajapaksa as "new Prime Minister" by the spokesman was seen as significant by the observers considering that Mr Wickremesinghe maintains that he is still the Prime Minister, the NDTV said.