Suresh Vadivel Plantation Industries State Minister

MP Suresh Vadivel was appointed as the State Minister of Plantation Industries of the new Cabinet by President Maithripala Sirisena.
Lankaboy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:32
All the crooks are getting onboard. God bless Sri Lanka
Reply : 2 4
666 Monday, 29 October 2018 20:32
These guys have no shame at all??
Reply : 1 5
Gratiaen. Monday, 29 October 2018 20:32
This looks fake information.
Reply : 2 0
Saman Monday, 29 October 2018 20:42
Mahinda: 200 million Ranil : 500 Million.. so anyone more. going once, going twice and... looks like we have another raise. 500 million and a Ministry... and sold. lol
Reply : 0 6
Sofia Monday, 29 October 2018 20:43
Do such individuals who shift their allegience every six hours be trusted to run our country.
Reply : 1 7
Gamini Monday, 29 October 2018 20:44
No words to discribe Suresh Vadivel.
Reply : 2 7
Mike Monday, 29 October 2018 20:46
nanum rowdy daan!
Reply : 0 6
Mandy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:46
Thats four UNPers who have abandoned basic human values for ministerships. Say one thing and act differently every few hours.
Reply : 3 7
upali Monday, 29 October 2018 20:48
Now Digambaram too has to join hand with MR because he can not survive without the govt. side to cope up with Plantation Community.
Reply : 3 6
sam Monday, 29 October 2018 20:50
"I just wished MR but support Ranil: Vadivel Suresh" Such a fat liar
Reply : 4 16
Dollar Boy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:57
Next election you are sure to loose your seat. For how much you sold yourself?
Reply : 4 12
Aj Monday, 29 October 2018 21:00
Game change he should need to play in Sri Lankan cricket team
Reply : 1 9
ConcernedCitizen Monday, 29 October 2018 21:07
This guys can win the colour change competition with a chameleon. Jayawewa.
Reply : 1 12
Max Monday, 29 October 2018 21:10
Did not he pledge his support to RW in the evening today? Seems Basil R is doing his number in a smart way. Using MS to cut his own govt.
Reply : 2 10
Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 21:19
A pause. The bait is thrown towards Temple Tress. Gullible will swallow it. The shark who protected the corrupt, has taken the bit.
Reply : 0 0
