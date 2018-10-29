Subscribe

Suresh Vadivel Plantation Industries State Minister

2018-10-29 20:23:03
15
2590

MP Suresh Vadivel was appointed as the State Minister of Plantation Industries of the new Cabinet by President Maithripala Sirisena.

  Comments - 15

  • Lankaboy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:32

    All the crooks are getting onboard. God bless Sri Lanka

    Reply : 2       4

    666 Monday, 29 October 2018 20:32

    These guys have no shame at all??

    Reply : 1       5

    Gratiaen. Monday, 29 October 2018 20:32

    This looks fake information.

    Reply : 2       0

    Saman Monday, 29 October 2018 20:42

    Mahinda: 200 million Ranil : 500 Million.. so anyone more. going once, going twice and... looks like we have another raise. 500 million and a Ministry... and sold. lol

    Reply : 0       6

    Sofia Monday, 29 October 2018 20:43

    Do such individuals who shift their allegience every six hours be trusted to run our country.

    Reply : 1       7

    Gamini Monday, 29 October 2018 20:44

    No words to discribe Suresh Vadivel.

    Reply : 2       7

    Mike Monday, 29 October 2018 20:46

    nanum rowdy daan!

    Reply : 0       6

    Mandy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:46

    Thats four UNPers who have abandoned basic human values for ministerships. Say one thing and act differently every few hours.

    Reply : 3       7

    upali Monday, 29 October 2018 20:48

    Now Digambaram too has to join hand with MR because he can not survive without the govt. side to cope up with Plantation Community.

    Reply : 3       6

    sam Monday, 29 October 2018 20:50

    "I just wished MR but support Ranil: Vadivel Suresh" Such a fat liar

    Reply : 4       16

    Dollar Boy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:57

    Next election you are sure to loose your seat. For how much you sold yourself?

    Reply : 4       12

    Aj Monday, 29 October 2018 21:00

    Game change he should need to play in Sri Lankan cricket team

    Reply : 1       9

    ConcernedCitizen Monday, 29 October 2018 21:07

    This guys can win the colour change competition with a chameleon. Jayawewa.

    Reply : 1       12

    Max Monday, 29 October 2018 21:10

    Did not he pledge his support to RW in the evening today? Seems Basil R is doing his number in a smart way. Using MS to cut his own govt.

    Reply : 2       10

    Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 21:19

    A pause. The bait is thrown towards Temple Tress. Gullible will swallow it. The shark who protected the corrupt, has taken the bit.

    Reply : 0       0

