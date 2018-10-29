Vasantha Tourism and Wildlife Minister, Ananda his Deputy

UNP MP Vasantha Senanayake was appointed as the Minister of Tourism and Wildlife by President Maithripala Sirisena while UNP MP Ananda Aluthgamage was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Wildlife.
Jaya Monday, 29 October 2018 20:23
The UNP bathgottas were busy trumping that Wasantha Senanayake went back to Ranil. I wonder whether the amount Ranil offered was not enough? Stingy Ranil!
666 Monday, 29 October 2018 20:23
A man who does not know the meaning of megapolis a deputy minister. God save Sri Lanka!
RAW Monday, 29 October 2018 20:28
Ministry of Tourism
Yushan Monday, 29 October 2018 20:28
I don't know whether to laugh or cry...these buggers say one thing in the morning and do the complete opposite in the evening. We voters are the idiots for voting for this beggars to the parliament
Harini Monday, 29 October 2018 20:28
I guess everyone has a right price they can be bought at. What we have in Sri Lanka is the lack of integrity in epidemic proportions. Our politicians of every colour represent the basest part of us Sri Lankans. What a disgrace the lot of them are.
Cicero Monday, 29 October 2018 20:29
The grest grandson of DS Senananayake! Shame on you. You are not cut from the same cloth you dishonourable waste.
Bala Monday, 29 October 2018 20:32
OMG - I have heard one leg here one somewhere else but Vasantha I do not know how many legs you have.
Gratiaen Monday, 29 October 2018 20:35
This must be a duplicate Wasantha Senanayake and cannot be the Wasantha Senanayake who is a grandson of Maha Manya D.S Senanayake.
Gratiaen Monday, 29 October 2018 20:38
Why no photos of the awarding of Cabinet portfolios to these gentlemen? How can we believe it? Very strange!!!
Surprisebois Monday, 29 October 2018 20:42
Surprise!!!!!! Ranil, Are you Happy now? lol
Zub Monday, 29 October 2018 20:46
What was the price charged?
salute Monday, 29 October 2018 20:47
What the hell is going on???
Gune Monday, 29 October 2018 21:25
At least we have a high jumper who can qualify for olympics. He can be a very deceptive athlete.
MO77 Monday, 29 October 2018 20:50
If wasantha goes to directly to the MR is not a problem. He went to meet RW with Sanity and plege his support to RE. But, he acted as 3rd class person. This is shame for his grand and grategrand parents.
Lara Monday, 29 October 2018 21:21
dont you realize that JO is making Ranil a joker here? They already have the majority but is allowing UNP/JVP/TNA to make jokers out of themselves before delivering the knockout punch
Hodha Hitha Monday, 29 October 2018 21:23
It's Raise and fall of Vasantha. Don't disgrace Senanayakes.
Chux@hotmail.com Monday, 29 October 2018 21:01
He is practicing Senanayake policies ????
Michael Monday, 29 October 2018 21:16
who will like 2 miss that 200Million jackpot, Grandson or son of the Soil.
