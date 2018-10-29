Devananda Resettlement Minister, Thondaman Hill Country New Villages

EPDP MP Douglas Devananda was appointed as the Minister of Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs.
CWC MP Arumugam Thondaman was appointed as the Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development.
Karnan Monday, 29 October 2018 20:57
Overnight millioners
Reply : 0 4
Dillan Monday, 29 October 2018 21:29
These people are worse then whores.
Reply : 0 2
