Siyambalapitiya Power and Energy Minister, Faiszer Sports

2018-10-29 19:58:49
2
1397

UPFA MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was appointed as the Minister of Power and Renewable Energy while MP Faiszer Musthapha was appointed as the Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports.

 

 

  Comments - 2

  • Harini Monday, 29 October 2018 20:23

    Hahahaha! Dominoes-effect.

    Reply : 0       0

    666 Monday, 29 October 2018 20:41

    Siyambalapitiya - Another clean guy. Congratulations.

    Reply : 0       1

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
