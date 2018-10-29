Siyambalapitiya Power and Energy Minister, Faiszer Sports

UPFA MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was appointed as the Minister of Power and Renewable Energy while MP Faiszer Musthapha was appointed as the Minister of Provincial Councils, Local Government, and Sports.
Harini Monday, 29 October 2018 20:23
Hahahaha! Dominoes-effect.
Reply : 0 0
666 Monday, 29 October 2018 20:41
Siyambalapitiya - Another clean guy. Congratulations.
Reply : 0 1
