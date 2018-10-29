Wijeyadasa Education and Higher Education Minister

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed UNP MP Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the Minister of Education and Higher Education a short while ago.
BSP Monday, 29 October 2018 19:53
GMOA president should be the minister of health.
Reply : 9 16
bill Monday, 29 October 2018 19:53
Deal dasa has done it openly now. The rat.
Reply : 7 38
Hodha Hitha Monday, 29 October 2018 20:04
Only two words is enough to describe him "Disgraceful Minister"
Reply : 5 30
Gamini Monday, 29 October 2018 20:05
Has Deal Dasa become so stupid to accept the appointment?
Reply : 4 29
Chux Monday, 29 October 2018 20:07
Shame on your doctorate ????
Reply : 5 35
Moiez Monday, 29 October 2018 20:17
Shame on you Minister of education. See what will happen to you very soon no name and no address for you when RW become PM again.
Reply : 0 1
Gayan Monday, 29 October 2018 20:27
Wala open.
Reply : 0 0
Jehan Monday, 29 October 2018 20:38
Racist studies and bogus history. Children will becomePambaya with this bugger.
Reply : 0 1
Gune Monday, 29 October 2018 20:42
Ado deal Dasa bro machang dude. Congratulations!!
Reply : 0 1
