Subscribe

Wijeyadasa Education and Higher Education Minister

2018-10-29 19:50:39
11
1940

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed UNP MP Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the Minister of Education and Higher Education a short while ago.

  Recommended Articles

RW’s security reduced from 1,008 to 10

The security detail ...

Unchanging ideals of the United National Party

As an UNPer born and...

We will take to the street: UNP

While highlighting t...

Let Stability Be Restored - EDITORIAL

On late October 26, ...

MR invites all political parties to join his administration

Prime Minister Mahin...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 11

  • BSP Monday, 29 October 2018 19:53

    GMOA president should be the minister of health.

    Reply : 9       16

    64x64

    climax Monday, 29 October 2018 20:52

    well, he is not an mp!

    Reply : 1       4

    bill Monday, 29 October 2018 19:53

    Deal dasa has done it openly now. The rat.

    Reply : 7       38

    Hodha Hitha Monday, 29 October 2018 20:04

    Only two words is enough to describe him "Disgraceful Minister"

    Reply : 5       30

    Gamini Monday, 29 October 2018 20:05

    Has Deal Dasa become so stupid to accept the appointment?

    Reply : 4       29

    Chux Monday, 29 October 2018 20:07

    Shame on your doctorate ????

    Reply : 5       35

    64x64

    Hari Mani Monday, 29 October 2018 20:52

    May be a deal Doctorate..

    Reply : 2       6

    Moiez Monday, 29 October 2018 20:17

    Shame on you Minister of education. See what will happen to you very soon no name and no address for you when RW become PM again.

    Reply : 0       1

    Gayan Monday, 29 October 2018 20:27

    Wala open.

    Reply : 0       0

    Jehan Monday, 29 October 2018 20:38

    Racist studies and bogus history. Children will becomePambaya with this bugger.

    Reply : 0       1

    Gune Monday, 29 October 2018 20:42

    Ado deal Dasa bro machang dude. Congratulations!!

    Reply : 0       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty