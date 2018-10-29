Subscribe

Samarasinghe, Amaraweera get previous portfolios

2018-10-29 19:48:58
MP Mahinda Samarasinghe was appointed as the Minister of Ports and Shipping while Mahinda Amaraweera was appointed as the Minister of Agriculture of the new Cabinet.

  Comments - 2

  • 666 Monday, 29 October 2018 20:38

    Good to see a genuine guy getting ministry. Congratulations!

    Reply : 0       1

    mike Monday, 29 October 2018 20:49

    absolutely super decision to retain Mahinda Samarasinghe as ports

    Reply : 0       0

