Samarasinghe, Amaraweera get previous portfolios

MP Mahinda Samarasinghe was appointed as the Minister of Ports and Shipping while Mahinda Amaraweera was appointed as the Minister of Agriculture of the new Cabinet.
666 Monday, 29 October 2018 20:38
Good to see a genuine guy getting ministry. Congratulations!
Reply : 0 1
mike Monday, 29 October 2018 20:49
absolutely super decision to retain Mahinda Samarasinghe as ports
Reply : 0 0
