MR appointed Finance and Economic Affairs Minister

2018-10-29 19:41:31
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed as the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs by President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.

 

  Comments - 7

  • 666 Monday, 29 October 2018 19:46

    Sirisena has turned 360 degrees again.

    Reply : 3       25

    BSP Monday, 29 October 2018 19:49

    Basil will know what to do.

    Reply : 5       23

    64x64

    concern Monday, 29 October 2018 20:09

    He is not in the picture as yet

    Reply : 4       14

    Aney Monday, 29 October 2018 19:55

    In charge of OUR cash no!!

    Reply : 7       23

    Mandy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:22

    He will solve the financil crisis as China will agree to delay the instalments due to them. Simple solution.

    Reply : 0       1

    voldy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:34

    Let the looting begin!

    Reply : 0       2

    vasaliya Monday, 29 October 2018 21:15

    Dana Gahala Wenda Ganna will be the new economic motto...

    Reply : 0       0

