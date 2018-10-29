MR appointed Finance and Economic Affairs Minister

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed as the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs by President Maithripala Sirisena a short while ago.
666 Monday, 29 October 2018 19:46
Sirisena has turned 360 degrees again.
Reply : 3 25
BSP Monday, 29 October 2018 19:49
Basil will know what to do.
Reply : 5 23
Aney Monday, 29 October 2018 19:55
In charge of OUR cash no!!
Reply : 7 23
Mandy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:22
He will solve the financil crisis as China will agree to delay the instalments due to them. Simple solution.
Reply : 0 1
voldy Monday, 29 October 2018 20:34
Let the looting begin!
Reply : 0 2
vasaliya Monday, 29 October 2018 21:15
Dana Gahala Wenda Ganna will be the new economic motto...
Reply : 0 0
