Prez utters unbelievable stories to cover up his fault: RW

2018-10-29 18:28:56

President Maithripala Sirisena utters stories, not even a child would believe, to cover up his faults such as the appointment of Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister, UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

In a special public statement delivered this evening, Mr. Wickremesinghe rejected all allegations levelled against him and his Cabinet by the President on Sunday.

“In the history of Sri Lanka, there has not been a crisis like this which has befallen the country as a result of the President’s decision. The appointment of a MP from a minority group as the PM is unconstitutional and illegal,” he said.

He said this unfortunate situation could have been solved by parliament but it was prorogued in an unethical manner.

“The speaker said the proroguing of parliament was wrong. Citizens, civil society organisations and the international community want us to act within the Constitution. This is not good for Sri Lanka. We managed the economy well but it is now collapsing,” he said. (Yohan Perera)