MP Arjuna released on bail, MSD Officer Remanded

2018-10-29 18:21:49

Former Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) was released a short while ago on bail after being produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court..

When the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage, the Magistrate ordered to release the MP on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000.

MP Ranatunga was arrested by the CCD over allegedly trespassing into the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises in Dematgoda on last Sunday and inflecting minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the MSD Officer who was arrested over carrying out the shooting at CPC was remanded till November 12 by Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

One individual was killed and two others were injured due to the shooting incident at CPC on last Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as M.R.P.A Rajapaksa (34). (Yoshitha Perera)

Pix by Kushan Pathiraja