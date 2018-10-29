Arjuna Ranatunga arrested

Former Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga was arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) a short while ago over the yesterday’s shooting incident at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises in Dematagoda. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
Toyiya Monday, 29 October 2018 16:36
Can't be! Ranil is still the PM.
Reply : 9 14
Robinson Monday, 29 October 2018 16:43
Still there are people who are living in fantasies.
Reply : 6 10
Sid Monday, 29 October 2018 16:39
Yayyyyyy.....now I don’t have to stand in lines
Reply : 4 8
Ryan Monday, 29 October 2018 16:42
Great, and actually if he had some personal material there what should have been done is to write an inventory and ask in charge to hand it over back to him, this shows arjuna a bad manager and a leader
Reply : 8 7
Ram Monday, 29 October 2018 16:42
Firstly there was no reason for him to go on a Sunday and specially to remove documents....and to open fire which resulted in one persons death is not acceptable.....
Reply : 7 8
Justice under MR Monday, 29 October 2018 16:43
What for ????????
Reply : 2 5
amin Monday, 29 October 2018 16:46
Gosh! Our country going back to the time where barbarians ruled the earth. Who started this incident?? Who started attacking whom?? What was JO politician and interdicted union leader doing inside?? If this is the way thing are going to work in future it is better to get onto streets now
Reply : 2 7
Empulz Monday, 29 October 2018 16:47
Now why is that?
Reply : 1 5
Be Fair Monday, 29 October 2018 16:49
Here we go............. playing "Pandu"
Reply : 1 3
Criminal Monday, 29 October 2018 16:50
This is the sole reason why MR's so popular amongst his fans.
Reply : 2 8
Gehan Monday, 29 October 2018 16:52
Released ob bail.... news next week Arjuna supports MR.
Reply : 0 0
bill Monday, 29 October 2018 16:54
Our law enforcement has gone back to the days prior to 2015. All the murderers, thieves,rapists, bookies, union thugs
Reply : 0 0
kakopappa Monday, 29 October 2018 16:55
1 for MR
Reply : 0 0
