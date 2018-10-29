US issues security alert for its citizens in SL

The US on Monday issued a security alert for its citizens, who are in Sri Lanka, after taking into consideration the current political developments in the country.
In a statement, the US Embassy in Colombo advised US citizens of an increased likelihood of political turmoil, civil unrest, and demonstrations as a result of the President’s decision to dismiss the Prime Minister and suspend parliament.
“The Embassy reminds citizens that even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations,” it said.
The Embassy asked US citizens to avoid the areas of the demonstrations, exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, monitor local media for updates, be aware of surroundings and keep a low profile.
Dillan Monday, 29 October 2018 16:11
Dear USA. Please help us to fight against LTTE?
Reply : 22 11
Dee Monday, 29 October 2018 16:15
Your king and his brother defeated them, so what's there to fight? Unless of course they never 'won' the war!
Reply : 3 14
Lasantha de Sikva Monday, 29 October 2018 16:16
Gota
Reply : 2 2
Criminal Monday, 29 October 2018 16:19
Dont you worry now , both our economy and defense are in the hands of so called US citizens .
Reply : 2 10
ConcernedCitizen Monday, 29 October 2018 16:34
So....oooo... Sri Lanka
Reply : 0 3
niroshan Monday, 29 October 2018 16:35
So, Gota and Basil should avoid areas of demonstrations !
Reply : 0 7
Nadaal Monday, 29 October 2018 16:39
Don’t worry Uncle Sam. There won’t be violence because there are no citizens to come out in defence of this Ranil except may be some guys with unusual practices,who not only destroyed UNP but also an entire economy
Reply : 0 1
Saman Jayaweera Monday, 29 October 2018 16:40
WE DO NOT WANT US PEOPLE'S HANGING AROUND OUR COUNTRY. PLEASE DO GO. DO NOT RETURN
Reply : 6 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.