US issues security alert for its citizens in SL

2018-10-29 16:06:52

The US on Monday issued a security alert for its citizens, who are in Sri Lanka, after taking into consideration the current political developments in the country.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Colombo advised US citizens of an increased likelihood of political turmoil, civil unrest, and demonstrations as a result of the President’s decision to dismiss the Prime Minister and suspend parliament.

“The Embassy reminds citizens that even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid areas of demonstrations and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations,” it said.

The Embassy asked US citizens to avoid the areas of the demonstrations, exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, monitor local media for updates, be aware of surroundings and keep a low profile.