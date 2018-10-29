GMOA to urge new Health Minister to investigate charges on Rajitha

The Government Medical Officers’ Association today urged the Health Minister that is to be appointed to immediately investigate the charges on former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.
Addressing a press conference, GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said a Presidential Investigation Committee should be appointed over the matter.
Despite properly acquiring the Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH), Dr. Aluthge said former Minister Senaratne had pumped over Rs 250 million to the institution wasting the public funds.
He further said that during the tenure of Dr. Senaratne as the minister, several anomalies had taken place in the tender process when purchasing drugs.
Dr. Aluthge urged that the benefits received by the former minister directly and indirectly related to his decisions as the Health Minister while neglecting the technical decisions by the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) should be investigated.
The GMOA said that further delay in investigating the former minister would allow him space to destroy or amend documents related to the charges.
Therefore, Dr. Aluthge said that the newly appointed Health Minister should take adequate permanent measures to safeguard the Health Sector in the future. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Vignrs Monday, 29 October 2018 15:43
Do you want tax free car?
Reply : 7 44
Dhanush Monday, 29 October 2018 15:43
If not???Do think that you can go for any TUAs
Reply : 5 31
Lord Wolfstein Monday, 29 October 2018 15:46
Otherwise do you will take stern actions and go on strike? Or you are afraid of the White Vans?
Reply : 6 39
Bala Monday, 29 October 2018 15:51
The scum surfaces again.
Reply : 6 35
voted Monday, 29 October 2018 16:17
atleast one good thing, there wont be any strikes herein. All paid strikers will be relieved of duty. atleast we can save some fuel. thanks president.
Reply : 0 8
piyasiri Monday, 29 October 2018 16:26
it is required to investigate into waste of duty time for useless meeting without doing duties in hospitals by GMOA..
Reply : 0 9
Rohan Monday, 29 October 2018 16:32
GMOA you are the biggest crony of MR. You have done enough damage to this country already. Just stop getting involved in politics and do your job.
Reply : 1 5
Saman Jayaweera Monday, 29 October 2018 16:44
This man with crooked mouth never talked truth. Not even real Buddhist man. Must be investigated by the new police head.
Reply : 0 2
Smart guru Monday, 29 October 2018 16:45
The first investigation should be conducted into the illegal abuse of trade union actions to screw the people of Srilanka through the slmc, medical ordinance and preventing privatization. The GMOA was silent wihen MR was in power and hope these rascals are silenced when he’s back!
Reply : 0 1
BE Fair Monday, 29 October 2018 16:51
What the hell were you doing all this time......???You could have very easily lodged a formal protest before last Friday for sure. Now this smells "permity"
Reply : 0 1
