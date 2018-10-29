GMOA to urge new Health Minister to investigate charges on Rajitha

2018-10-29 15:38:57

The Government Medical Officers’ Association today urged the Health Minister that is to be appointed to immediately investigate the charges on former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

Addressing a press conference, GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said a Presidential Investigation Committee should be appointed over the matter.

Despite properly acquiring the Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH), Dr. Aluthge said former Minister Senaratne had pumped over Rs 250 million to the institution wasting the public funds.

He further said that during the tenure of Dr. Senaratne as the minister, several anomalies had taken place in the tender process when purchasing drugs.

Dr. Aluthge urged that the benefits received by the former minister directly and indirectly related to his decisions as the Health Minister while neglecting the technical decisions by the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) should be investigated.

The GMOA said that further delay in investigating the former minister would allow him space to destroy or amend documents related to the charges.

Therefore, Dr. Aluthge said that the newly appointed Health Minister should take adequate permanent measures to safeguard the Health Sector in the future. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)