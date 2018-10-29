JVP wants special debate on current political situation

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said today it had written to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya requesting him to take steps to convene Parliament and hold a special debate on the current political situation.
JVP leader Anura kumara Dissanayake told a news conference that the current situation was a result of a political coup and that it had led to anarchy and political instability in the country.
Jayanta Monday, 29 October 2018 14:36
Yes, it is coup. You all must defeat it. It is your duty.
DD Monday, 29 October 2018 14:44
Where were you all these days when RW was dancing? I am sure at the next GE you will lose more seats.
johan Monday, 29 October 2018 14:47
If President or Speaker cant convene, Supreme Court has fullpower to give the verdict taking into consideration of the public and international out cry.But there should be a petition first.
joshua Monday, 29 October 2018 14:57
If you are genuine you should vote against MR. If you refrain from voting, then you are agreeing to MR's appointment.
Mandy Monday, 29 October 2018 15:01
What about the Leader ofr the Opposition - still on the fence ? At least join JVP and ask reconvening of parliament.
shanthaproia Monday, 29 October 2018 15:05
Here comes the most feared man on earth over the new appointment made by president. He knew that their party has no place when Sri lanka has a strong govt.
Safir Monday, 29 October 2018 15:39
exactly, Prorogue of parliament will lead to lasting of chaos in the country. Politically country is unstable now due to immediate act of president.
Ryan Monday, 29 October 2018 15:53
Anura is not a socialist but a extreme right wing
tuan Monday, 29 October 2018 16:51
people may not vote you guys, but still trust you guys....
