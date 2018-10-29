Subscribe

JVP wants special debate on current political situation

2018-10-29 14:29:58
The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said today it had written to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya requesting him to take steps to convene Parliament and hold a special debate on the current political situation.

JVP leader Anura kumara Dissanayake told a news conference that the current situation was a result of a political coup and that it had led to anarchy and political instability in the country.

  Comments - 9

  • Jayanta Monday, 29 October 2018 14:36

    Yes, it is coup. You all must defeat it. It is your duty.

    Reply : 9       70

    DD Monday, 29 October 2018 14:44

    Where were you all these days when RW was dancing? I am sure at the next GE you will lose more seats.

    Reply : 40       14

    johan Monday, 29 October 2018 14:47

    If President or Speaker cant convene, Supreme Court has fullpower to give the verdict taking into consideration of the public and international out cry.But there should be a petition first.

    Reply : 2       29

    joshua Monday, 29 October 2018 14:57

    If you are genuine you should vote against MR. If you refrain from voting, then you are agreeing to MR's appointment.

    Reply : 4       21

    Mandy Monday, 29 October 2018 15:01

    What about the Leader ofr the Opposition - still on the fence ? At least join JVP and ask reconvening of parliament.

    Reply : 1       12

    shanthaproia Monday, 29 October 2018 15:05

    Here comes the most feared man on earth over the new appointment made by president. He knew that their party has no place when Sri lanka has a strong govt.

    Reply : 26       9

    Safir Monday, 29 October 2018 15:39

    exactly, Prorogue of parliament will lead to lasting of chaos in the country. Politically country is unstable now due to immediate act of president.

    Reply : 2       14

    Ryan Monday, 29 October 2018 15:53

    Anura is not a socialist but a extreme right wing

    Reply : 10       3

    tuan Monday, 29 October 2018 16:51

    people may not vote you guys, but still trust you guys....

    Reply : 0       0

