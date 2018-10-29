JVP wants special debate on current political situation

2018-10-29 14:29:58

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said today it had written to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya requesting him to take steps to convene Parliament and hold a special debate on the current political situation.

JVP leader Anura kumara Dissanayake told a news conference that the current situation was a result of a political coup and that it had led to anarchy and political instability in the country.