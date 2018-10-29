Mahashon Balakaya Leader, 9 others granted bail

2018-10-29 14:26:31

Leader of the Mahashon Balakaya, Amith Weerasinghe and nine others who were remanded over the Digana unrest were granted bail by the Kandy High Court today.

The suspects were arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) in connection with the riots in Digana, Kandy earlier this year. (Darshana Sanjeewa)