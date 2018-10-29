Mahashon Balakaya Leader, 9 others granted bail

Leader of the Mahashon Balakaya, Amith Weerasinghe and nine others who were remanded over the Digana unrest were granted bail by the Kandy High Court today.
The suspects were arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) in connection with the riots in Digana, Kandy earlier this year. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
Casanova Monday, 29 October 2018 14:33
It's the message to the Muslims, support me or be ready.
ASS (sorry wrong spelling) expected Monday, 29 October 2018 16:44
A clearer message would have been to release him. why not release ganasara as well in the same breadth.
johan Monday, 29 October 2018 14:37
Because his leader has assumed duties he is freed
naushi Monday, 29 October 2018 14:38
Wow!! what a change. next Duminda Silva will be out soon and so on.. may God save Sri-Lanka
Irshad Monday, 29 October 2018 14:46
The period anybody scared us is over. We don't trust anyone to protect us. It's up to almighty to protect us or test us through these.
Azmath Buhar Monday, 29 October 2018 14:48
Ha..ha... ... so it is confirmed.... who was behind all of this
Truth Monday, 29 October 2018 14:49
Looks like the end times !. The devils are released.
Rasheed Monday, 29 October 2018 14:51
Now everybody knows who is behind the Digana riot.
mewan Monday, 29 October 2018 14:56
Maybe he was kept in custody without any evidence all this time.
ConcernedCitizen Monday, 29 October 2018 14:57
Start of race based politics. Now we know who was behind the disgraceful incidents in Digana. Next is Gnanasara, and then Duminda. Independent courts will function as per rajapakse law.
joshua Monday, 29 October 2018 14:59
Very soon all cases will be closed and it will be back to business as it happened prior to 2015. Now Muslims should know where to stay.
MADE HOUSE Monday, 29 October 2018 16:47
High time the Middle East freezes all dollars sent to Sri Lanka only for one month - and we will see the fun - high time to do so
Jon Monday, 29 October 2018 15:18
The big daddy is back!! Judiciary has gone back into his pocket!!
Criminal Monday, 29 October 2018 15:44
MR's back with a bang baby ! All those gang-bangers , murderers ,convicted rapists ,sociopaths , serial killers now can enjoy whilst supporting and empowering the hands of king and his regime.
Sally Monday, 29 October 2018 15:51
One Shots statement was he said bunch of law men are crooks. Now you will see another bunch of them work like pimps.
Sam Monday, 29 October 2018 16:02
Careful guys, can't write freely here any longer, the white vans will find you and you will end up in a paddy field somewhere
Foxtrot Monday, 29 October 2018 16:19
Now lets see what the media will do, say anything against this gvt , the media will taste the threat like never before.
Makkai Kiyyewe Monday, 29 October 2018 16:27
Hooray!!! Racist fighters and drug addicts, every tom dick and harry is not OUT! Not knock-out, back to work!!!
ken dulanga Monday, 29 October 2018 16:33
Where are you sirasa.you kill yourselves and report these
