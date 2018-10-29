Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia sentenced to seven years in jail

2018-10-29 12:48:00

A Bangladesh court today sentenced former Prime Minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia to another seven years in prison on corruption charges that her supporters say are politically motivated, Economic Times reported.

A judge in the capital Dhaka found her guilty of graft charges linked to the misappropriation of 31.5 million taka ($375,000) set aside for a charity.

Zia has been in prison since February when she was sentenced to five years for embezzling funds for an orphanage.