MR assumes duties as new PM

Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed duties as the 22nd Prime Minster of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka a short while ago at the Prime Minister's Office.
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the Prime Minister before President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday (26).
Mohammed Nafeez Monday, 29 October 2018 12:15
Congratulations Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa
Reply : 78 44
Sid Monday, 29 October 2018 12:17
Congrats...save this country from being extinct!
Reply : 70 43
James Monday, 29 October 2018 12:18
Congratulations!! Enjoy the 18 days til 16th Nov!
Reply : 26 81
Amara Monday, 29 October 2018 12:20
But sir, if don't have 113 votes you'll be out by the end of november. Prove to us that you have at least 113 votes.
Reply : 11 60
James Bond Monday, 29 October 2018 12:21
So what has happened to Ranil ? Where is he if he is not at Prime Ministers office ? . This is Bond, James Bond ready for action.
Reply : 11 26
Dash Monday, 29 October 2018 12:31
Call an election immediately. Jan 08 was a mistake. No point continuing that mistake either with Ranil at top or Mahinda at top.
Reply : 7 28
Unchikin Monday, 29 October 2018 12:32
A repeat of Ranil with no parliament majority. Will he suffer the same faith?
Reply : 3 19
Rajitha Monday, 29 October 2018 12:33
You are the Prime Minister of the people of the country and the Leader in their hearts. Even when you did not have power you were their real leader. RW is now only the PM at Temple Trees, the Western Ambassadors and Colombo English speaking cocktail Circuit.
Reply : 59 19
marikkar Monday, 29 October 2018 12:47
MR The symbol of power greedy.. Maithree the mightiest betrayer that our planet witnessed..
Reply : 8 52
Sharon Monday, 29 October 2018 12:50
Congrats Sir. A sigh of relief...
Reply : 41 10
Janaka Monday, 29 October 2018 12:50
Very strange thing when you talk to people, they are happy for this change...nine out of ten.....
Reply : 17 12
sach Monday, 29 October 2018 12:51
congratulations
Reply : 31 6
johan Monday, 29 October 2018 12:53
One of the wonders in the world.When there is an official PM there is another unofficial PM. World countries arelaughing at our political culture
Reply : 1 39
Nahfees Monday, 29 October 2018 13:42
We have backup for everything, even for PM's.
Reply : 1 6
