Stock market responds to political change

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s main index All Share Price Index has gained 115 points or 2 percent, closing in the 6, 000 mark following the changes that took place in the country’s political landscape on last Friday.
The more liquid S&P SL20 index as at 11.15 a.m. was up almost 80 points or 2.66 percent. The turnover was Rs.494 million.
Most of the stock market stakeholders as Mirror Business reported today were of the view that market would witness a short-lived hype.
However to sustain this hype in the mid and long-term, the political situation in the country should stabalise, they opined.
Yeti Monday, 29 October 2018 12:10
The traditional support of the UNP, the corporate class have slowly but surely turned away from UNP and turned towards SLFP because of MRs decade of rule. Who would have guessed this in 1956 when SWRD because the enemy no 01 of the corporate class.
Reply : 10 38
DJ Monday, 29 October 2018 13:41
Hope there will not be any inflated stocks to rob the EPF
Reply : 0 6
johan Monday, 29 October 2018 13:42
All statistics play dirty tricks in politics
Reply : 1 6
Saman Monday, 29 October 2018 13:52
it,s 4 Billion so far,Wow
Reply : 3 2
