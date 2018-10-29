Stock market responds to political change

2018-10-29 11:50:04

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s main index All Share Price Index has gained 115 points or 2 percent, closing in the 6, 000 mark following the changes that took place in the country’s political landscape on last Friday.

The more liquid S&P SL20 index as at 11.15 a.m. was up almost 80 points or 2.66 percent. The turnover was Rs.494 million.

Most of the stock market stakeholders as Mirror Business reported today were of the view that market would witness a short-lived hype.

However to sustain this hype in the mid and long-term, the political situation in the country should stabalise, they opined.