All appointments made by new govt. illegal: Mangala

All appointments made by the so-called new government were deemed illegal and therefore legal actions would be taken against the individuals who accepted them, United National Party (UNP) MP Mangala Samaraweera said.
Liberal One Monday, 29 October 2018 12:50
Then go to the supreme court without trying to create a blood bath
Reply : 15 51
sigiriya Monday, 29 October 2018 12:50
From last quarter 2014, half the country called Maitri a traitor and the other half called him a hero. In just 3 years, from the last quarter 2018, all those who called him a hero, are now calling him a traitor. His position, is pretty bad.From the frying pan in to the fire
Reply : 4 48
Lara Monday, 29 October 2018 12:52
Are we threatening government officials now?
Reply : 30 21
Dee Monday, 29 October 2018 13:40
Not really! If one appointment is not legal, any appointed official is not deemed to be a Govt. Official.
Reply : 0 6
Flanker Monday, 29 October 2018 12:53
Go tell your Grandmother .....
Reply : 44 38
Royce Monday, 29 October 2018 13:45
The statement 'Aneh yako' comes to mind. Its done please go home, you are worthless as much as when you were doing your job in now the previous government. UNP no more.
Reply : 8 9
Casanova Monday, 29 October 2018 13:50
In-fact gay sex too illegal but it is in tact.
Reply : 9 9
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.