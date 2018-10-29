Prez says Mahinda Amaraweera would be Agriculture Minister

UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera would be the Agriculture Minister of the new government, President Maithripala Sirisena said at an event in Tissamaharama today.
The President also said that steps would be taken to hold the Provincial Council elections immediately following discussions with the Elections Commission.
I am worried only Amaraweera
I expect a supper jumbo cabinet to compensate for the jumbos killed by the Sri Lanka Railway.
