Prez says Mahinda Amaraweera would be Agriculture Minister

2018-10-29 11:45:27
3
2486

UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera would be the Agriculture Minister of the new government, President Maithripala Sirisena said at an event in Tissamaharama today.

The President also said that steps would be taken to hold the Provincial Council elections immediately following discussions with the Elections Commission.

  • Yahiya Monday, 29 October 2018 11:49

    I am worried only Amaraweera

    Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 12:00

    I expect a supper jumbo cabinet to compensate for the jumbos killed by the Sri Lanka Railway.

    Rubert Monday, 29 October 2018 12:56

    Is it meant to be a satirical comment? Ha ha then. But it will be a single party government, 19A limits the number of ministers to 30 in that situation.

