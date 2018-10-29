I just wished MR but support Ranil: Vadivel Suresh

Deputy Minister Vadivel Suresh yesterday scoffed reports that he had pledged his support to newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and said he had only met the latter just to wish him as a matter of courtesy.
He said this addressing a news briefing at the Temple Trees a short while ago.
“I have been known to Mr. Rajapaksa for some time and worked as a deputy minister in his government. Therefore I met him just t wish him,” the deputy Minister Suresh told a media briefing last morning.
“I wished him in line with the social values of Hindu community as he had also worked for the betterment of estate sector people,” he added.
He said he was still with the UNP and would support all decisions made by the party. (Yohan Perera)
suresh Monday, 29 October 2018 11:18
Politicians have many faces
Reply : 0 10
voted Monday, 29 October 2018 11:20
mata mathakanay!!!!!
Reply : 0 0
Ryan Monday, 29 October 2018 11:21
Hikz, everybody still learning appa theory, but remember pythagoras knows best
Reply : 0 1
Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 11:21
Oh! The number game has gone wrong. I smelt it with the statement form the US. MR and Brothers company need to increase the stakes and the size of the cabinet.
Reply : 0 0
Shiran Monday, 29 October 2018 11:24
Ha ha ha, a series of good dramas can be watched in days to come.
Reply : 0 0
saman Monday, 29 October 2018 11:25
now some may approach MR according to 'Islamic values' as well and then revert to Ranil. Selling even religion to hide shame.
Reply : 0 0
Saman Monday, 29 October 2018 11:27
Ranil might have raised the bid.
Reply : 0 0
Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 11:29
Come on, the Black Coats at the so called “ Peoples Channel “ will be upset. So will be the joker in uses suspenders to keep his pants from falling off.
Reply : 0 2
max Monday, 29 October 2018 11:32
Vadivel Suresh seems to be a double gamer!
Reply : 0 0
Grace Monday, 29 October 2018 11:33
He is trying to make hay while the son is shining. Money is the almighty for him.
Reply : 0 0
dilan Monday, 29 October 2018 11:34
Now its the case of who has the bigger purse, the Chinese vs Bond money....
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.