I just wished MR but support Ranil: Vadivel Suresh

2018-10-29 11:13:56

Deputy Minister Vadivel Suresh yesterday scoffed reports that he had pledged his support to newly appointed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and said he had only met the latter just to wish him as a matter of courtesy.

He said this addressing a news briefing at the Temple Trees a short while ago.

“I have been known to Mr. Rajapaksa for some time and worked as a deputy minister in his government. Therefore I met him just t wish him,” the deputy Minister Suresh told a media briefing last morning.

“I wished him in line with the social values of Hindu community as he had also worked for the betterment of estate sector people,” he added.

He said he was still with the UNP and would support all decisions made by the party. (Yohan Perera)