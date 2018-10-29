Mahinda Samarasinghe, Keheliya appointed new govt. spokesmen

United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MPs Mahinda Samarasinghe and Keheliya Rambukwella have been appointed as new government Spokesmen.
Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 11:08
Welcome to “ Vinoda Samaya” .
Reply : 1 9
Neeta Monday, 29 October 2018 11:09
Don't jump off balconies.
Reply : 1 13
voted Monday, 29 October 2018 11:11
alright, where is ramith now, come lad get ready for the England test!!!
Reply : 0 7
Thiwanka Monday, 29 October 2018 11:12
Good move. Why not we have one Tamil spokesman too.
Reply : 1 7
mango Monday, 29 October 2018 11:15
The beared laundary man will be in action to clean dirty cloths.......
Reply : 0 0
Sofia Monday, 29 October 2018 11:16
Hmm. Gampolayai Raigamayai.
Reply : 0 0
Doctor Soon Monday, 29 October 2018 11:20
Who will be Doctor Soon here - In the past everything was SOON SOON...……...but that Soon never came .
Reply : 0 0
sandy Monday, 29 October 2018 11:26
why 2 media spokesman?
Reply : 0 0
ANTON Monday, 29 October 2018 11:27
EVERYTHING IS GETTING DOUBLED , WE ARE GETTING PISSU DOUBLED.
Reply : 0 0
Ranjan Monday, 29 October 2018 11:28
Better than Rajitha lmao
Reply : 0 0
Shiran Monday, 29 October 2018 11:28
When Keheliya went to Rupavahini on Friday night, I thought he was already appointed media minister, may be self-appointed. by the way congratulations.
Reply : 0 0
saman Monday, 29 October 2018 11:29
"toilet mouthed" guy is no more!
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.