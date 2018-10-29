Subscribe

Mahinda Samarasinghe, Keheliya appointed new govt. spokesmen

2018-10-29 10:15:09
12
1177

United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MPs Mahinda Samarasinghe and Keheliya Rambukwella have been appointed as new government Spokesmen.

 

  Comments - 12

  • Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 11:08

    Welcome to “ Vinoda Samaya” .

    Reply : 1       9

    Neeta Monday, 29 October 2018 11:09

    Don't jump off balconies.

    Reply : 1       13

    voted Monday, 29 October 2018 11:11

    alright, where is ramith now, come lad get ready for the England test!!!

    Reply : 0       7

    Thiwanka Monday, 29 October 2018 11:12

    Good move. Why not we have one Tamil spokesman too.

    Reply : 1       7

    mango Monday, 29 October 2018 11:15

    The beared laundary man will be in action to clean dirty cloths.......

    Reply : 0       0

    Sofia Monday, 29 October 2018 11:16

    Hmm. Gampolayai Raigamayai.

    Reply : 0       0

    Doctor Soon Monday, 29 October 2018 11:20

    Who will be Doctor Soon here - In the past everything was SOON SOON...……...but that Soon never came .

    Reply : 0       0

    sandy Monday, 29 October 2018 11:26

    why 2 media spokesman?

    Reply : 0       0

    ANTON Monday, 29 October 2018 11:27

    EVERYTHING IS GETTING DOUBLED , WE ARE GETTING PISSU DOUBLED.

    Reply : 0       0

    Ranjan Monday, 29 October 2018 11:28

    Better than Rajitha lmao

    Reply : 0       0

    Shiran Monday, 29 October 2018 11:28

    When Keheliya went to Rupavahini on Friday night, I thought he was already appointed media minister, may be self-appointed. by the way congratulations.

    Reply : 0       0

    saman Monday, 29 October 2018 11:29

    "toilet mouthed" guy is no more!

    Reply : 0       0

