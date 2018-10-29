US calls on President to reconvene parliament immediately

2018-10-29 09:20:42

The US on Sunday called on President Maithripala Sirisena to immediately reconvene parliament and allow the democratically elected representatives to fulfil their responsibilities.

In a statement, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Nauert Heather said the US continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka with concern.

“We urge all sides to refrain from intimidation and violence. We call on President, in consultation with the Speaker to immediately reconvene parliament and allow the democratically elected representatives of the Sri Lankan people to fulfil their responsibilities to affirm who will lead their government,” it said.