US calls on President to reconvene parliament immediately

The US on Sunday called on President Maithripala Sirisena to immediately reconvene parliament and allow the democratically elected representatives to fulfil their responsibilities.
In a statement, Spokesperson of the US Department of State Nauert Heather said the US continues to follow developments in Sri Lanka with concern.
“We urge all sides to refrain from intimidation and violence. We call on President, in consultation with the Speaker to immediately reconvene parliament and allow the democratically elected representatives of the Sri Lankan people to fulfil their responsibilities to affirm who will lead their government,” it said.
Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 09:23
Oops, that is interesting. I though MS had the backing of the international community. Do not worry Mr. President, MR and GR will sort this out. The next to go will be the GST. Cheers.
Reply : 27 63
Wijebahu Monday, 29 October 2018 09:42
Hah. Hah Hah. Rajapaksa Rambo's will take the challenge not only from US, from Europe as well.
Reply : 18 31
Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 09:50
He even said he won the blessings of the international community. Ha Ha Ha!
Reply : 6 40
Sajith Monday, 29 October 2018 10:29
Ranil can only pray to the West and the US now. Cannot even get 500 people to Temple Trees
Reply : 21 25
Dudley Monday, 29 October 2018 10:56
How can Washington summon SL Parliament. Karu and Ranil should be ashamed of going after foreigners to protect their backs
Reply : 13 16
WJ Monday, 29 October 2018 11:05
Karu you are a shameless man dancing to the tune of the West. You are no better that the Don Juan at Temple Trees
Reply : 11 10
Ranasinghe Monday, 29 October 2018 11:15
Why don't the US and the West ask to call for a General Election. Isn't it the most democratic way to resolve when there is a political instability. You go to the people and ask for their verdict. What US and the West want is not democracy. They want their puppet to be in power. That's all and Karu is a simple boot licker of the West and the NGOs
Reply : 3 6
dulan Monday, 29 October 2018 09:24
Lets hope India and EU follows suit .So far only China has wished the second PM
Reply : 20 75
Citizen Monday, 29 October 2018 09:29
US trying by intimidation to protect its puppet. Must chase these traitors out of temple trees and drag them down the streets for their colonial masters can see!
Reply : 85 51
Mandy Monday, 29 October 2018 09:42
Whoever whether USA or the devil, it is best for Parliament to meet and see who has the majority. Anything else is unconstitutional.
Reply : 8 69
rohan Monday, 29 October 2018 09:42
Citizen, No need to drag RQ out of Temple Trees. Just reconvene parliament and show MR has the confidence of MPs and then democratically throw RW. That is democracy.
Reply : 5 47
Huna Monday, 29 October 2018 09:46
Three with a similar mentality got shot last evening
Reply : 3 23
vasaliya Monday, 29 October 2018 10:06
Reconvene parliament and get the matter sorted. No need to drag and show your macho thug style. We know you dont know what democracy is and how to do things that way. Hitting your way through opponents is your style. Until the day you meey your match.
Reply : 4 28
Amara Monday, 29 October 2018 09:31
The democratic thing to do would have been to hold a no confidence motion via secret ballet against PM RW. But looks like MS panicked over the whole assasination attempt.
Reply : 6 51
666 Monday, 29 October 2018 10:18
That's what MS wants us to think. It is all some horse shit. Assassination attempt on the President is another cooked up story to give some respectability this sordid affair.
Reply : 6 25
max Monday, 29 October 2018 09:32
Why this so called super power coming to preach SL? I think, we have the capacity to mind our own businesses!
Reply : 56 28
Love Sri Lanka Monday, 29 October 2018 09:41
it is because we cannot run this country that others keep taking advantage. Dont you ever get it??
Reply : 8 30
Sofia Monday, 29 October 2018 09:44
Ahh but you must mind the business correctly thru the constitution. USA is the messenger - read the letter (message) first do not kill messenger.
Reply : 7 20
joshua Monday, 29 October 2018 09:34
This is great news at least for me. Whatever said and done, democracy should be followed. MS has done the most foolish thing a person can do. Next will be sanctions....who will be impacted. It is the general public.
Reply : 17 49
Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 09:46
Here is my assessment. One year from now, the puppet will coma and say he made a mistake. We do not want this type of joker to run even a tea boutique.
Reply : 5 30
Casanova Monday, 29 October 2018 10:17
Unicorn, you got to be more specific, guess you meant MS.
Reply : 0 5
Royce Monday, 29 October 2018 09:45
Go to hell.
Reply : 29 15
Dhammika Monday, 29 October 2018 09:48
IT has to be the OUT SIDE WORLD that has to teach the basics of what is RITE and WRONG and What is correct and incorrect to our rulers OTHERWISE the POOR public are the ones to SUFFER .
Reply : 2 21
Sangaralingham Monday, 29 October 2018 09:49
Parliament should be the judge of the people
Reply : 3 25
ANTON Monday, 29 October 2018 09:50
US IS INTERESTED IN IMPLEMENTING DEMOCRACY BUT OUR LEADING MONKS IN KANDY SEEM NOT INTERESTED .... WHY ???
Reply : 7 29
RAW Monday, 29 October 2018 10:22
Monks?? Surely you must have meant Monkeys. Printing mistakes to happen to all of us.
Reply : 3 14
sg Monday, 29 October 2018 09:52
No need to external interference in to internal matters. US look on their matters without touching other states sovereignty. Sri Lankan people well know how to short out their internal problems without external interventions.. This is problem with Sri Lankan people but not with US government.
Reply : 28 11
Sam Monday, 29 October 2018 10:12
Can someone remind them that Sri Lanka not a US colony ..WTx
Reply : 18 12
dd Monday, 29 October 2018 10:19
Nauert Heather, mind your own business and continue following up developments of US. This is Sri Lanka.
Reply : 20 7
Kumar Monday, 29 October 2018 10:27
MS has lead us to be shamed international community,
Reply : 5 15
We-Angoda Monday, 29 October 2018 10:28
Aiyo Ranil and ha..ha.. you don't have the people of SL with you. You only have people ini Washington DC
Reply : 14 11
sam Monday, 29 October 2018 10:32
Go and take a flying leap
Reply : 13 5
Don Stephen Monday, 29 October 2018 10:34
What nonsense is this... So Sri Lanka has to have Parliament according to the wishes of the US State Dept. Go to hell!
Reply : 14 8
Til Monday, 29 October 2018 10:34
You won't bother ,that we can sort it our self
Reply : 14 5
Wellwisher Monday, 29 October 2018 10:49
MS says last three and half year govt didn’t function well and did corruption. So Nero (MS)was dancing when Rome was burning? To give credit to MR he could have won any election like local bodies but MS played shrewd politics.
Reply : 1 5
Rs Monday, 29 October 2018 10:54
ok. they coming to rescue Ranil , coz he did wt the US , India and all other countries want even China but not the sri lankan citizens want. We need a government for us not for the so called international community. However, we need peas , and the development at the same time. past 3 years we haven't seen any growth of the economy. but the corruptions. India doesn't need a stable sri lanka. coz they do not need a competitor for the foreign investors. Even with the international community support wt Ranil could deliver to the people. ? nothing.THIS TIME WE NEED A GOVENMENT WITHOUT CURRUPTION. WE DO NOT NEED A GOVENMENT WHICH CONTROLED BY OTHER COUNTIRS. Just to suck our resources and left us nothing..... Be united to save the country.
Reply : 4 3
wijebahu Monday, 29 October 2018 11:05
are you writing from US or another western country. country.
Reply : 0 3
john Monday, 29 October 2018 11:05
this is none of US business. it is a internal matter for sri lankans only.
Reply : 4 2
Nuwan Monday, 29 October 2018 11:12
The best option to bring stability is to reconvene the parliament and see who holds the required numbers. I'm sure if Ranil cannot muster 113 members he will go gracefully.
Reply : 0 4
MODA BURUWA Monday, 29 October 2018 11:30
RANIL does NOT know niether heard the word GRACEFULLY. So RW will not GO . He will only GO abroad which he loves.
Reply : 0 0
saman Monday, 29 October 2018 11:27
Give us a day or two babe!
Reply : 0 0
Ranil Monday, 29 October 2018 11:36
Ranil, you have delayed your process and now pay the price. You must be fast like Premadasa and Prabhakaran
Reply : 0 0
