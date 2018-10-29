RW’s security reduced from 1,008 to 10

The security detail of UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had been reduced to 10 personnel from 1,008 on the directions of the IGP, Police said.
However, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara assured the reduction of the security personnel in number would not compromise the security of Mr. Wickremesinghe.
It was reported that the 10-member security detail would be comprised only of Ministerial Security Division (MSD) members and no STF members.
The IGP on Sunday instructed Prime Ministerial Security Division Head Jayantha Wickramasinghe to remove the extra security personnel provided to Mr. Wickremesinghe. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
Dillan Monday, 29 October 2018 09:00
Before MP. Mageswaran was killed his security had been removed. May be same fate
Reply : 22 126
johan Monday, 29 October 2018 12:14
May be MS along with JO planning something.Now RW is in danger.Like how he planned every change on a weekend.
Reply : 6 34
Perera Monday, 29 October 2018 15:20
People who voted to unp .should be sweep out from the island...
Reply : 18 4
saman Monday, 29 October 2018 09:03
"Baya nethi aga methi" .... who wants security! hehehe
Reply : 23 152
Unchikun Monday, 29 October 2018 09:04
From 1,008. What is that. We are a poor country the man in the village is struggling to make ends meet. This is crazy and we pay for it. If one feel doing politics is not safe quit politics. Please let us know the number for the President and the Budding Prime Minister.
Reply : 14 179
ranmala Monday, 29 October 2018 10:20
Even in the developed world there won't be such a large number of security personnel. This is how the leaders are swindling this country. Masses never vote for these people. Most of them are rouges. Look for new blood. There is more than enough. So use your vote wisely this time
Reply : 8 88
Jaliya Monday, 29 October 2018 12:26
ranmala use the vote wisely ? What is that mean remove the RAT and Replace with a BAT ?
Reply : 2 22
Scooby Doo Monday, 29 October 2018 09:06
One rule for MR and another for RW. Though MR was juat a Minister, government provided so much of security. Nonsense.
Reply : 25 125
Romeo Monday, 29 October 2018 09:06
RIP Democracy
Reply : 16 122
Sid Monday, 29 October 2018 09:15
Now you can request the prime minister for extra security?
Reply : 18 35
nsathees Monday, 29 October 2018 09:18
If the reduction will not compromise security, then why have 1008 in first place! Makes no sense to me, does it to you?
Reply : 2 102
Mikey Mouse Monday, 29 October 2018 16:53
Yes if you can give him 998 less and it’s enough. It doesn’t make sense.
Reply : 0 2
Ram Monday, 29 October 2018 09:23
Security of 1008 is shocking. 10 is peanuts. He must have at lest a good 75-100. The reason these security officers do not work 24 hours. They go off duty, some go on leave so 75 plus is needed/acceptable
Reply : 7 83
Lord Wolfstein Monday, 29 October 2018 09:45
Not even the German Chancellor has 75 security officers.
Reply : 10 56
S.P.Ramkumar Monday, 29 October 2018 09:26
Pujitha must use his competent authority line with constitution.
Reply : 3 45
JD Monday, 29 October 2018 09:35
No worries people will protect RW... But M3 should increase his security. .... To protect his President post from the people he appointed.
Reply : 16 92
DHA Monday, 29 October 2018 09:50
Do you really think so ? It was his own people whom he believed in betrayed him !!!
Reply : 29 17
vasaliya Monday, 29 October 2018 09:36
RW are you happy now? Remember how you fed milk to the MR family?
Reply : 8 73
Gratiaen Monday, 29 October 2018 11:31
Good.Allocating large numbers of security to Politicians in our country at a situation when there is no terrorism in existence is absurd.Security for MR,Mr.Gotabhaya
Reply : 8 26
Gratiaen. Monday, 29 October 2018 11:34
Agree with the comment of Wasliya.A good lesson he has to learn.This is politics in S.L.
Reply : 2 26
CITIZEN Monday, 29 October 2018 09:47
President accused the PM (RW) of wanting to kill him. As tit for tat he wants to endanger the life of RW by removing his entire security! Even Leader/Opposition is provided more security than now given to RW. Shocking way of rewarding one who sacrificed himself for you!!!"INGRATITUDE IS MORE SHARP THAN THE TRAITOR'S SWORD!" - Shakespeare
Reply : 5 62
Gratiaen. Monday, 29 October 2018 11:38
Whatever it is,I pity for Mr.Ranil W.A poor show!
Reply : 0 23
Dee Monday, 29 October 2018 09:48
Serves him right for providing an entire battalion for mara.
Reply : 2 53
Samson Monday, 29 October 2018 09:59
1000 was far in excess of requirements. Last week RW was ready to increase an MP's security, so he gets it back with reduced security. What a banana republic?
Reply : 1 40
Nijas Monday, 29 October 2018 10:27
RIP Democracy
Reply : 4 35
MODA BURUWA Monday, 29 October 2018 11:13
Its resting BUT I dont know whether in PEACE or PIECES ? .
Reply : 0 18
sil Monday, 29 October 2018 10:38
In a peaceful country, why had 1008 personnel for his security,its waste of money
Reply : 1 41
SAM Monday, 29 October 2018 10:47
What was the security MR was given when he lost both presidential
Reply : 0 19
Andrew Monday, 29 October 2018 10:53
No wander Sri Lanka is going to the dogs. If the Precident. Prime minister. Ministers. MPs are so scared why the hell did they ask for the people's vote, by having this number of security shows they don't trust the people,while the people go hungry they have hundreds of gun trodding security running behind them like pecked hens.Andrew
Reply : 0 22
Cobra Monday, 29 October 2018 11:01
Now any Soththi can do the job for MR!!!
Reply : 3 14
Sanje Monday, 29 October 2018 11:15
Can Imagine the amount of Security for President...I don't think even Donald Trump has so much of security.And we are paying for this Jokers - for doing simply NOTHING,,,,
Reply : 3 21
Chux Monday, 29 October 2018 11:22
When MR had 350 was not sufficient now it’s reduced to 10?????
Reply : 0 18
Dhammika Monday, 29 October 2018 11:26
WOMEN are not after you . People are sick and tired of you . BOYS run when they see a photo of you .NO BODY will HARM you . So why do you need so much security ? . You missed the BUS several and many times AND you have MESSED up the UNP .
Reply : 14 22
saranga Monday, 29 October 2018 11:27
1008? you have got be kidding me
Reply : 1 17
Samaraweera Monday, 29 October 2018 11:45
1008 Security men for the PM is shocking. No wonder there are no Policemen for the security of the people. For e.g. Keeping check on the Under World , traffic accidents,Criminals and so on. Having more security is a show off. Waste of public money.
Reply : 2 14
hemantha Monday, 29 October 2018 12:19
Why not ask for US marine to protect RW?
Reply : 1 11
jayantha Monday, 29 October 2018 12:26
Sri Lanka has become a another Banana Republic now. You just cannot trust anybody. Any way people will protect you in the future.
Reply : 1 13
Saman Jayaweera Monday, 29 October 2018 16:57
But people like uou can getting cheap bananas
Reply : 0 0
anonymous Monday, 29 October 2018 12:31
When UNP gets back power on the 16th of November , Arrest all responsible and put them in jail. We the public will not tolerate any dictators now. We do not want a terror regime again.
Reply : 3 22
Sharon Monday, 29 October 2018 12:48
Ditta Dhamma Wedani Karma...
Reply : 6 5
jeb bush Monday, 29 October 2018 12:54
your sri lankan politicians can give the american senators a run for their money
Reply : 1 8
Minzi Gomez Monday, 29 October 2018 13:52
1000 security what a crime it is good he has been sent packing
Reply : 4 8
Ranga Monday, 29 October 2018 13:53
Since he is an ally of Tamil Diaspora he doesn't have any threat, he will be safe. Don't worry if required they may provide security.
Reply : 14 6
Suredes Monday, 29 October 2018 13:56
1000 security what?????
Reply : 2 11
Leo Monday, 29 October 2018 14:30
First time we can see the puppet president working. Usually he is globe trotting.
Reply : 3 9
Waco Monday, 29 October 2018 16:28
Pack-up and go home. What security for you, rouge.
Reply : 1 6
