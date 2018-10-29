RW’s security reduced from 1,008 to 10

2018-10-29 08:56:13

The security detail of UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had been reduced to 10 personnel from 1,008 on the directions of the IGP, Police said.

However, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara assured the reduction of the security personnel in number would not compromise the security of Mr. Wickremesinghe.

It was reported that the 10-member security detail would be comprised only of Ministerial Security Division (MSD) members and no STF members.

The IGP on Sunday instructed Prime Ministerial Security Division Head Jayantha Wickramasinghe to remove the extra security personnel provided to Mr. Wickremesinghe. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

Video by Damith