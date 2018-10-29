We will take to the street: UNP

2018-10-29 04:28:21

While highlighting that they will bring in an impeachment motion against President Maithripala Sirisena, UNP senior Ministers and MPs yesterday said they will take to the streets and protest against what they called a constitutional coup and the proroguing in Parliament.

They conveyed this information at media briefings held in Temple Trees from time to time.

Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella said he had written to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya asking him to convene Parliament. Asked as to whether Speaker has the power to convene Parliament, he said speaker is an independent person and does not work under the executive and therefore has the power to do so.

Asked about the move to bring in an impeachment motion against President, Mr. Kiriella said the party will initially get Parliament convened.

Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Manduma Bandara confirmed that an impeachment motion against the President. Deputy Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe, MP Mujibur Rahaman also said an impeachment motion would be brought in against the President.

Minister of Justice Talatha Athukorala said they will keep Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in power. “We will not allow Mr. Wickremesinghe to leave Temple Trees,” she said.

All the state Ministers, Deputy Ministers and MPs of the UNP claimed that they have a majority and go for street protests on Tuesday. They warned that the situation of the country will take to the worse if the matter is not discussed and sorted out in Parliament in a decent and democratic power.

Asked about the defections from the UNP, she said almost all who defected will then come back. (Yohan Perera)