Provincial Governors express support to Prez, PM

2018-10-28 21:30:44

Governors of all provinces expressed their unstinted support and cooperation to President Maithripala Sirisena and the new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

They told the media in Colombo that the action taken by President Maithripala Sirisena to sack Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister save the country at the last moment.

President of the Governors’ Collective, Southern Province Governor Hemakumara Nanayakkara said President Sirisena had no alternative but to ask the UPFA members to quit the government as the situation was getting serious by day.

“The last straw was the alleged conspiracy to assassinate President Sirisena and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa. No one can satisfy the way the inquiry was carried out. If that is not enough there was a canard dished out saying that President Sirisena had accused India’s intelligence wing, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for an assassination attempt on him. President Sirisena decided that enough is enough and must do something to prevent this disastrous trend. The change of government and Prime Ministers was the result,” Mr. Nananaykkara said.

Eastern Province Governor Rohitha Bogollagama said the people, the middle class and low income families were in a constant struggle to make ends meet as a result of neo capitalist policies of the government.

“The Cost of Living and prices of essential commodities, are rising by day. The main government policy to raise State revenue is to sell State assets. Therefore, the people are fed up with the ‘Yahapalana Governmemnt’ and President Sirisena did the right thing to change this sorry state of affair,” Mr. Bogollagama stressed.

Sabaragamuwa Governor, Niluka Ekanayaka said as the representative of the President, all governors were committed to support the President and Prime Minister under the new set up and added the entire country was happy over the timely action taken by President Sirisena.

Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray, Uva Governor, Ariya B. Rakewa, North – Western Governor K.C. Logeswaran, Souther Governor Marsha Perera and North Central Governor M.P. Jayasingha also spoke. (Sandun A Jayasekera)