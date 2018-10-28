Subscribe

One dead in shooting at CPC premises

2018-10-28 19:34:20
A person who was admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo following the shooting at the CPC premises this evening has succumbed due to injuries, police said.

The victim was identified as MRPA Rajapaksa (34).

The other two injured persons during the shooting are receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Colombo. (TK)

  Comments - 1

  • Nimal silva Sunday, 28 October 2018 19:42

    Here comes the beginning of deaths. Shame the country is over back to thugs and white vans

    Reply : 11       23

