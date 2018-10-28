Fb fans drug party: Police bust up 58 suspects

2018-10-28 18:57:19

The Haputale Police has busted 58 suspects including a female who were engaging in illicit behaviour at a holiday resort in Beragala Road in Viharagala in Haputale at a function organize by the Facebook fan community this evening, police said.

On a tip-off received police officers attached to the Haputale Police Station had raided the resort and arrested suspects with narcotics including cannabis, hashish, tablets and intoxicated stamps in their possession.

Police said that the suspects were identified as residents of Badulla, Passara, Ratnapura and Negombo.

Haputale Police is conducting further investigation. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)